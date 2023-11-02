Donald Trump Rants Fraud Trial Judge Is a 'Wacko' Who Is 'Hurting My Very Good Children'
Donald Trump raged at Judge Arthur F. Engoron in a series of scathing posts shared to Truth Social on Thursday, November 2.
The embattled ex-prez called Engoron a "fraudster" and claimed the judge made "numerous mistakes" throughout the case in an alleged effort to hurt him and his children.
"He is just doing this out of his personal 'Hatred of TRUMP,' his love of the publicity that this case is getting him, & his lack of respect for the Appeals Court," the former POTUS ranted. "He is in total violation of their order ending much of this Witch Hunt right now. He refuses to do what they say he must!."
"Engoron is a wacko, who is having a great time endlessly sanctioning, fining, & pushing around TRUMP," he continued. "Hurting my very good children, & working to damage & defame me for purposes of Interfering with the 2024 Presidential Election."
"All this while never admonishing our failed & corrupt Attorney General, whose 'Star Witness' admitted he lied, & that I did NOT tell him to inflate values, a total reversal," he said in the lengthy social media message.
"Their whole case was based on this single LOSER, so it should be dismissed!" he concluded.
In a follow-up post, the 77-year-old also lashed out at the media, claiming the reporting of the "Biden Opponent Trial" is "disgraceful."
"We have won virtually every single point, and it turned out that the publicity seeking Judge is the Fraud for saying that a Billion Dollar house is worth only $18,000,000, and for disregarding the Appeals Court decision against his actions," he claimed. "However, if you only listen to Fake News CNN or MSDNC, you will never hear the TRUTH!"
New York Attorney General Letitia James sued Donald, his adult sons and Trump Organization for $250 million, accusing them of misrepresenting the value of properties and other assets in financial documents.
Judge Engoron later found them liable for fraud.
As OK! previously reported, Ivanka Trump is expected to take the stand on Wednesday, November 8. She is set to be the final witness to testify in the high profile trial — a decision that made Donald furious.
"My daughter, Ivanka, was released from this Fake Letitia James case by the Court of Appeals, but this Trump Hating, Unhinged Judge, who ruled me guilty before this Witch Hunt Trial even started, couldn’t care less about the fact that he was overturned," the ex-prez wrote on Truth Social earlier this week. "I truly believe he is CRAZY, but certainly, at a minimum, CRAZED in his hatred of me."