Donald Trump Rants Fraud Trial Judge Is a 'Wacko' Who Is 'Hurting My Very Good Children'

"He is just doing this out of his personal 'Hatred of TRUMP,' his love of the publicity that this case is getting him, & his lack of respect for the Appeals Court," the former POTUS ranted. "He is in total violation of their order ending much of this Witch Hunt right now. He refuses to do what they say he must!."

"Engoron is a wacko, who is having a great time endlessly sanctioning, fining, & pushing around TRUMP," he continued. "Hurting my very good children, & working to damage & defame me for purposes of Interfering with the 2024 Presidential Election."