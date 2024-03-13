Donald Trump Ridiculed for Looking Unrecognizable and Slim While Posing With Kelly Loeffler: See the Heavily Edited Photo
Will the real Donald Trump please stand up?
In a photo with Kelly Loeffler, who is a businesswoman and politician who served as a United States senator from Georgia from 2020 to 2021, the ex-president, 77, looked noticeably different.
"Great to be at Mar-a-Lago this evening to congratulate the WINNER of Georgia’s Republican Presidential Primary. The Peach State is MAGA country - and we’re going to be working to deliver a HUGE win for President Trump this November. Proud to stand with him in the fight to take back Georgia! 🇺🇸," she captioned the picture via Instagram on Tuesday, March 12.
But people were so focused on how different the businessman looked.
One person wrote, "What else would you expect from the world of Honest Don?" while another said, "They say the camera adds ten pounds. Photoshop however……"
A third person added, "Note how his name is sewn onto his shirt so he can remember who he is," while a fourth stated, "I thought that was his wax statue at Madame Tussauds."
As the 2024 election gets closer and closer, people are concerned about Trump's mental fitness.
As OK! previously reported, many people have chimed in on his recent mistakes and slip-ups.
Former Trump aide Alyssa Farah Griffin weighed in, stating that he's become less "sharp" since he was first elected.
“You saw Donald Trump firsthand when he was, albeit four years or several years younger, at least. How much does he miss or mix up facts and the like?” CNN’s John Berman asked the TV personality.
“I have said this before, he is not as sharp as he was in 2016 and not even as sharp as he was in 2020,” Griffin replied, adding that Trump “is not the strongest fighter that Republicans could have right now" and it's "remarkable how much voters don't see [his] age as also an issue because he is only 3.5 years younger than President Joe Biden."
However, Trump maintains he's up for the job as he's all there mentally.
"Crooked Joe Biden must take a Cognitive Test. Maybe that way we would be able to find out why he makes such terrible decisions. I took two of them, and ACED them both (no mistakes!). All Presidents, or people wanting to become President, should mandatorily take this test!" he wrote on Truth Social.