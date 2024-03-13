Donald Trump Ridiculed for Looking Unrecognizable and Slim While Posing With Kelly Loeffler: See the Heavily Edited Photo

Former Trump aide Alyssa Farah Griffin weighed in, stating that he's become less "sharp" since he was first elected.

“You saw Donald Trump firsthand when he was, albeit four years or several years younger, at least. How much does he miss or mix up facts and the like?” CNN’s John Berman asked the TV personality.

“I have said this before, he is not as sharp as he was in 2016 and not even as sharp as he was in 2020,” Griffin replied, adding that Trump “is not the strongest fighter that Republicans could have right now" and it's "remarkable how much voters don't see [his] age as also an issue because he is only 3.5 years younger than President Joe Biden."