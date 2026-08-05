Politics Donald Trump Struggles to Find the Word for 'DVR' in Awkward Fox News Interview: 'I Don't Know What They Call It' Source: MEGA ; @foxnews/youtube Donald Trump was called a 'dinosaur' after Trace Gallagher had to help him with the word 'DVR' during an interview. Lesley Abravanel Aug. 5 2026, Updated 6:04 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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During a live appearance on Fox News, President Donald Trump struggled to find the word "DVR," opting instead to reference "TiVo" repeatedly. The awkward moment occurred during an interview with host Trace Gallagher on the late-night program Fox News @ Night. While discussing his television viewing habits and praising the network's hosts, Trump explained how he watches the program. "I watch your show all the time. Sometimes I tape it and watch it. It's okay. I don't know what they call it today. They used to call it TiVo. Maybe they still do. But I love TiVo or its equivalent,” the president said.

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Trump: Sometimes I tape it and watch it but it's okay. I don't know what they call it today. They used to call it TiVo maybe they still do. But I love TiVo or its equivalent



Host: DVR pic.twitter.com/ArQOooLnJ6 — Acyn (@Acyn) August 5, 2026 Source: @Acyn

Gallagher assisted, adding, “DVR.” “DVR. Thank you, sir,” Trump replied. The clip quickly went viral on social media, with many calling him a "dinosaur" and generating widespread discussion and speculation about the 80-year-old's cognitive health.

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Donald Trump Mispronounces Barack Obama

Source: MEGA Donald Trump recently stumbled over and mispronounced both the first and last names of Barack Obama.

Critics and media outlets highlighted the moment as an example of circumlocution — a word-retrieval struggle where a speaker talks around a specific term they cannot immediately recall. The exchange added to an ongoing public debate regarding the president's verbal fluency and on-air gaffes during live interviews. During a speech at General Motors' Milford Proving Grounds on July 27, Trump repeatedly stumbled over and mispronounced both the first and last names of his longtime political rival, Barack Obama.

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'Trump Is Glitching'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump frequently stumbles over his own words.

At the July NATO summit, Trump committed three major verbal errors in under ten minutes. Most notably, he referred to Iran as "the Islamic Republic of Japan" and struggled to recall the acronym for the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA), repeatedly calling it the "JCP.” In an Oval Office press exchange regarding alleged vandalism of a White House pool, Trump forgot the word "videos" or "footage." He repeatedly described them as "photographs, or tapes," before gesturing with his hands and pointing to the press pool to clarify: "Like moving cameras, right?" During a White House event in February, Trump stumbled into a brief patch of gibberish mid-sentence while speaking about federal upgrades for coal plants, a moment that went viral under the social media trend "Trump is glitching.” During a press conference, Trump openly struggled to pronounce complex pharmaceutical names for IVF treatments, stumbling significantly over words like "gonal-f" and "pergoveris" before complaining directly to reporters about why drug names could not be simpler.

'All the Signs of Dementia'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has faced widespread speculation about his alleged cognitive decline.