'She Wanna Be Me': Amber Rose Claims Beyoncé Plagiarized Her Speech for Donald Trump While Singer Was Campaigning for Kamala Harris
Amber Rose isn't happy with Beyoncé.
The model, 41, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday, October 26, to claim the music icon, 43, plagiarized the speech Amber made at the 2024 Republican National Convention in support of Donald Trump while Beyoncé was campaigning for Kamala Harris in Houston, Texas.
"She wanna be me so bad. Literally took my whole speech," Kanye West's former girlfriend penned in the message while throwing shade at the Dreamgirls actress.
Beyoncé fans were not having Amber's remarks, with one social media user writing, "Does Beyoncé even know Amber Rose exists?"
"If you didn’t already know, Amber Rose is stone-cold nuts. Her being delusional enough to think Beyoncé knows who she is—let alone wants to be her—is some next-level insanity," a second person chimed in.
"I’m not a huge Beyoncé fan but, Amber, girl, sit all the way down," a third person noted.
The "Love on Top" artist made a stop in her hometown on Friday, October 25, to support the Vice President, 60, as election day draws closer.
"Imagine our daughters growing up, seeing what’s possible, with no ceilings, no limitations," Beyoncé told the packed audience. "My children and all of our children, we have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we’re not divided. It’s time for America to sing a new song. Our voices sing a chorus of unity. They sing a song of dignity and opportunity. Are y’all ready to add your voice to the new American song?"
In Amber's July 2024 speech in Milwaukee, Wis., she said, "I’m here tonight to tell you, no matter your political background, that the best chance we have to give our babies a better life is to elect Donald Trump president of the United States."
"I realized Donald Trump and his supporters don’t care if you’re Black, white, gay or straight. It’s all love,” she continued. “And that’s when it hit me: These are my people. This is where I belong. The left told me to hate Trump and even worse, to hate the other side — the people who support him. When you cut through the lies, you realize the truth: American families were better when Donald Trump was president. We were safer, wealthier and stronger."
People slammed the star for the support of the right-wing leader, 78. "Amber Rose is speaking at the Republican Convention. Please don't share this post she made calling Trump a sexual predator," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"Amber Rose standing there looking as stupid as that tattoo on her forehead," a second added.