Donald Trump Mocked for Resurfaced 2016 Claims That a President Under Indictment Would 'Cripple' the Government: 'Hypocrisy at Its Best'

Jul. 3 2023, Published 8:15 p.m. ET

Several quotes from Donald Trump's 2016 campaign have come back to haunt him.

During a rally in North Carolina, the embattled former POTUS slammed then political opponent Hillary Clinton for running for president while under investigation by the FBI, claiming: "If she were to win, it would create an unprecedented Constitutional crisis that would cripple the operations of our government."

"She is likely to be under investigation for many years, and also it will probably end up — in my opinion — in a criminal trial," he continued at the time. "I mean, you take a look. Who knows? But it certainly looks that way."

"She has no right to be running, you know that," Trump added. "No right."

Only days later, he repeated the sentiment at a speaking engagement in Reno, Nevada, that took place on November 5, 2016.

"We could very well have a sitting president under felony indictment and ultimately a criminal trial," he told the crowd. "It would grind government to a halt."

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Critics of the controversial politician took to Twitter to drag the 77-year-old for the irony of his comments, with one user calling his words, "hypocrisy at its best."

"The guy is only as good as his last lie," a second wrote, and a third chimed in, "Of course trump never practices what he preaches!"

"Sadly the MAGA community have long forgotten these ‘truths’ from Trump," a fourth said. "Fox News will Not Mention it."

This comes as Trump continues to face a steady flurry of legal woes. As OK! previously reported, a grand jury voted to indict the presidential hopeful back in March for 34 counts of falsifying business documents connected to a 2016 payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Mere months later, Trump was indicted once again on 37 counts for his alleged mishandling of classified materials discovered at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

These recent indictments made Trump the first president — current or former — to be criminally charged. He's since insisted he is an innocent man in interviews and via social media, as well as formally pleading "not guilty" to all charges.

