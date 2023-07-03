Donald Trump Surrounded by Women at South Carolina Rally as Wife Melania Trump Skips Another Campaign Event: Photo
Donald Trump was surrounded by a group of ladies at his latest rally in South Carolina — but some couldn't help but wonder where the former president's wife, Melania Trump, is hiding out as he campaigns for the upcoming election.
In the photo, which was uploaded to Twitter, the 77-year-old is all smiles as he's posing alongside four other women who are all wearing white dresses.
One person wrote, "Melaniaaaaaa…..MIA???" while another asked, "Where’s Melania??"
A third person added, "Look at that. No groping or sniffing. How refreshing!"
A fourth stated, "Once a creeper always a creeper."
As OK! previously reported, Trump, who has been arrested and indicted twice this past year, and Melania, 53, have barely been seen out and about in public.
But in a rare statement, the model, who shares son Barron with the businessman, spoke out about Donald running for president again.
“He has my support, and we look forward to restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength,” she said in a new interview, published on Tuesday, May 9. “My husband achieved tremendous success in his first administration, and he can lead us toward greatness and prosperity once again."
Despite Donald making headlines for allegedly paying Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their alleged tryst, the mom-of-one is sticking by her man — for now.
"She is used to this," an insider explained, referring to the embattled businessman's near continuous legal drama. "They are used to dealing with this stuff."
"Melania is standing by her husband, but quietly and privately," another source insisted. "He’s been on the phone with Melania, who’s supporting him 100 percent. They both knew this — and more — was coming."
Another insider claimed the two "have a very unique arrangement," which is why she's rarely spotted at events with him.
“They live separate lives that rarely intersect and have done so for some time. Donald is content to host elaborate dinners for Republican officials and pursue his political career and agenda — and Melania has absolutely no interest in participating," they continued.