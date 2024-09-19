or
Is Donald Trump Paying Influencers? Tana Mongeau Claims She Was Offered 'Millions' to 'Endorse a Political Party' But Declined

Photo of Tana Mongeau and picture of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Tana Mongeau claimed she saw a list of influencers who agreed to endorse a political party for 'a lot of money.'

By:

Sept. 19 2024, Published 11:43 a.m. ET

What's going on behind the scenes of political endorsements?

Tana Mongeau revealed during the Saturday, September 14, episode of her and Brooke Schofield's "Cancelled" podcast that she "hypothetically was just offered a lot of money to endorse a political party" ahead of the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

donald trump tana mongeau paying influencers endorse political party
Source: MEGA

The internet personality already publicly revealed her support of Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Like millions," the 26-year-old admitted of the apparent lump sum of money.

While Mongeau didn't specifically name-drop which political party she was referring to, the famed internet personality already endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris back in August after Schofield was under fire for racist tweets that resurfaced from 2013 — prompting people to assume it was the Republican party and former president Donald Trump who had allegedly been bribing influencers for endorsements.

Source: @nowthisimpact/TikTok
donald trump tana mongeau paying influencers endorse political party
Source: MEGA

Tana Mongeau co-hosts the "Cancelled" podcast alongside Brooke Schofield.

"I am 100 percent a Democrat and voting for Kamala Harris," Mongeau commented on a TikTok video last month that had accused her of supporting Trump and the GOP.

During the podcast episode, Mongeau continued: "I was being allegedly told an alleged list of other influencers that have already, hypothetically, accepted money to do those hypothetical things that were hypothetically offered to me to hypothetically do."

donald trump tana mongeau paying influencers endorse political party
Source: MEGA

Social media users assumed Tana Mongeau had been referring to Donald Trump and the GOP.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Schofield chimed in stating, "I think we can hypothetically assume who those people are," which social media users speculated was in reference to Bryce Hall, who endorsed Trump at the ex-POTUS' Las Vegas rally earlier this month.

"We need Trump back, really bad," Hall told supporters while wearing a MAGA (Make American Great Again) hat and standing onstage beside Trump.

donald trump tana mongeau paying influencers endorse political party
Source: MEGA

Bryce Hall endorsed Donald Trump at his Las Vegas rally earlier this month.

In the comments section of a TikTok containing a clip of the "Cancelled" podcast's latest episode, fans were shocked by the news there was allegedly money being thrown around as a way get influencers and public figures to endorse a political party.

"Bryce Hall accepted the money," one person claimed, while another declared, "Gross 🤮 endorsements are of your values." A third added, "Omg this is crazyyyyy."

Source: OK!

"This should be illegal! There should be no money in politics," a fourth user insisted, as a fifth noted, "I think the scarier issue is that people are voting for people just bc their favorite influencer is. [Even] if these influencers don't otherwise post political content suggesting they even understand politics."

Another internet personality — Benji Krol, a Brazilian influencer with a mass amount of more than 34 million followers on the social media app — spoke out to share a similar experience in response to the viral TikTok.

"I received an offer to endorse an American political party AND IM NOT EVEN AMERICAN AND I DON'T LIVE IN AMERICA. It seemed so dystopian to me to even receive the offer," Krol claimed.

