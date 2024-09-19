Is Donald Trump Paying Influencers? Tana Mongeau Claims She Was Offered 'Millions' to 'Endorse a Political Party' But Declined
What's going on behind the scenes of political endorsements?
Tana Mongeau revealed during the Saturday, September 14, episode of her and Brooke Schofield's "Cancelled" podcast that she "hypothetically was just offered a lot of money to endorse a political party" ahead of the upcoming 2024 presidential election.
"Like millions," the 26-year-old admitted of the apparent lump sum of money.
While Mongeau didn't specifically name-drop which political party she was referring to, the famed internet personality already endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris back in August after Schofield was under fire for racist tweets that resurfaced from 2013 — prompting people to assume it was the Republican party and former president Donald Trump who had allegedly been bribing influencers for endorsements.
"I am 100 percent a Democrat and voting for Kamala Harris," Mongeau commented on a TikTok video last month that had accused her of supporting Trump and the GOP.
During the podcast episode, Mongeau continued: "I was being allegedly told an alleged list of other influencers that have already, hypothetically, accepted money to do those hypothetical things that were hypothetically offered to me to hypothetically do."
- Lady Gaga's Dad Joe Germanotta Endorses 'Patriot' Donald Trump Despite Singer Previously Supporting Democratic Candidates
- Donald Trump Claims His Ear 'Was a Mess' After First Assassination Attempt: 'I Knew Something Was Wrong'
- 'Is He Hallucinating?': Donald Trump Sparks Concern After Claiming the Audience 'Went Crazy' for Him at His Debate With VP Kamala Harris
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Schofield chimed in stating, "I think we can hypothetically assume who those people are," which social media users speculated was in reference to Bryce Hall, who endorsed Trump at the ex-POTUS' Las Vegas rally earlier this month.
"We need Trump back, really bad," Hall told supporters while wearing a MAGA (Make American Great Again) hat and standing onstage beside Trump.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In the comments section of a TikTok containing a clip of the "Cancelled" podcast's latest episode, fans were shocked by the news there was allegedly money being thrown around as a way get influencers and public figures to endorse a political party.
"Bryce Hall accepted the money," one person claimed, while another declared, "Gross 🤮 endorsements are of your values." A third added, "Omg this is crazyyyyy."
"This should be illegal! There should be no money in politics," a fourth user insisted, as a fifth noted, "I think the scarier issue is that people are voting for people just bc their favorite influencer is. [Even] if these influencers don't otherwise post political content suggesting they even understand politics."
Another internet personality — Benji Krol, a Brazilian influencer with a mass amount of more than 34 million followers on the social media app — spoke out to share a similar experience in response to the viral TikTok.
"I received an offer to endorse an American political party AND IM NOT EVEN AMERICAN AND I DON'T LIVE IN AMERICA. It seemed so dystopian to me to even receive the offer," Krol claimed.