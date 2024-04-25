Donald Trump Sarcastically Thanks Bill Barr for Endorsement After Calling Him 'Weak' and 'Lazy'
Donald Trump slammed Bill Barr after the former U.S. Attorney General publicly endorsed him for president.
On Wednesday, April 17, Barr explained on Fox News that he supported the embattled politician because he believed that President Joe Biden was the "greater threat" between the two candidates.
"I'm not happy with the choice. I think this is a terrible choice for the country, but it is a choice," he said at the time. "I’ve said all along that I think it’s my duty to pick the person I think will do the least harm to the country."
"To me, that’s clearly Trump and the Republican administration," Barr added. "I think, you know, getting control over the border, stopping the lawlessness in our cities, building up the strength of the United States and an ever, more dangerous world, stop the avalanche of regulation that is strangling, business and our and our technological superiority. These are critical things that have to be done. And I think that, we’ll get them done under a Trump administration."
On Wednesday night, April 24, Trump took to Truth Social to mock Barr's endorsement.
"Wow! Former A.G. Bill Barr, who let a lot of great people down by not investigating Voter Fraud in our Country, has just Endorsed me for President despite the fact that I called him 'Weak, Slow Moving, Lethargic, Gutless, and Lazy,'" the embattled businessman wrote.
"Based on the fact that I greatly appreciate his wholehearted Endorsement, I am removing the word 'Lethargic' from my statement," he said. "Thank you Bill."
This isn't the first time the two men have taken verbal shots at each other. Last year, Trump referred to Barr as a "low life" and a "coward who didn’t do his job" during a June 2023 installment of the "The Roger Stone Show" podcast.
"He was desperately afraid of being impeached. You remember when the Democrats were saying, ‘We’re going to impeach Bill Barr.’ There was no reason to impeach him," he continued. "He was petrified of being impeached."
"We had unbelievable people as you know, in the administration, but we also had some that we got wrong and Bill Barr was a mistake," Trump said. "And you know, too bad — but he was a mistake."
Barr hasn't held back from trading insults with the former POTUS either. As OK! previously reported, he claimed Trump's "verbal skills" were "limited" and described him as a "petty man" in an October 2023 interview.