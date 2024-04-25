Donald Trump Sarcastically Thanks Bill Barr for Endorsement After Calling Him 'Weak' and 'Lazy'

"I'm not happy with the choice. I think this is a terrible choice for the country, but it is a choice," he said at the time. "I’ve said all along that I think it’s my duty to pick the person I think will do the least harm to the country."

"To me, that’s clearly Trump and the Republican administration," Barr added. "I think, you know, getting control over the border, stopping the lawlessness in our cities, building up the strength of the United States and an ever, more dangerous world, stop the avalanche of regulation that is strangling, business and our and our technological superiority. These are critical things that have to be done. And I think that, we’ll get them done under a Trump administration."