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Donald Trump Goes on Tangent About Sean Hannity’s Love Life When Asked About Anniversary of His First Assassination Attempt

Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump got side-tracked during a discussion about the July 2024 assassination attempt against him.

July 14 2026, Updated 12:02 p.m. ET

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During a Monday, July 13, phone interview on Fox & Friends marking the second anniversary of the Butler, Penn., assassination attempt, President Donald Trump veered off into an awkward on-air tangent about the love lives of Fox News hosts Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity.

When co-host Lawrence Jones asked Trump how he felt looking back on the July 13, 2024, shooting, Trump pivoted to discussing Earhardt's engagement to Hannity rather than focusing solely on the event.

Instead of answering the prompt about his emotional state regarding the shooting, Trump shifted focus to Earhardt.

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‘Why Is He Changing the Subject?’

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“Today marks two years since they tried to assassinate you in Butler. How are you feeling?” Jones asked.

Completely ignoring the question, the POTUS replied, “I've known Ainsley longer than the two of you. I've known her through a very handsome man named Sean Hannity. She seemed to be attracted to him for whatever the h--- reason.”

Social media critics pounced on the president's peculiar comments, with one saying, “Grandpa should be given another dementia test immediately. Imagine if Joe Biden had answered a question this way?”

“LOL…Why is he changing the subject?” wondered another.

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‘God Was Watching’

Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's tangent fueled conspiracy theories about his July 2024 assassination attempt.

“Class A non sequitur. He can't speak of the Butler ‘assassination’ because it wasn't real. @LawrenceBJones3. You guys at Fox have the worst job in the nation. Always trying to either cover up for Trump or lie for him. We can almost see you all scratch your heads when he gives either fake answers or non-committal ones, and we can almost hear you whisper, ‘What the h--- was that?’” blasted another.

Trump eventually got back onto the topic, crediting God for his survival, stating, "I got lucky. God was watching.” He recalled feeling a sharp pain resembling a "violent" mosquito bite.

Trump remarked that "being president is a very dangerous profession," claiming that "5.2 percent of the presidents, basically, are killed, 8.5 percent are shot at or shot.”

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Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump credited God for protecting him during an attempt on his life.

He then blamed security failures, criticizing the initial security setup and stating that law enforcement "blew Butler" by leaving a nearby roof unmonitored, citing a recent DHS Inspector General report that highlighted missed local alerts.

This is not the first time Trump has derailed an interview to speak about Earhardt and Hannity; he made a similar comment on Fox in August 2025, bringing up their date nights while discussing foreign policy.

Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump previously brought up the Fox News’ hosts date nights during a discussion about foreign policy.

What Trump doesn’t speak about, however, is his deceased attempted assassin, Thomas Matthew Crooks, which critics find uncharacteristic of a POTUS who publicly rails on all of his detractors.

“Isn’t it strange that Trump never tried to talk about the guy who tried to kill him? He b------- about everything 24/7, but not a peep about his so-called ‘assassin’” reads one widely shared meme.

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