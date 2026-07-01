Donald Trump Targets D.C. Council Member Janeese Lewis George as Mayoral Fight Gets Personal

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President Donald Trump is already treating Washington, D.C.’s likely next mayor as his newest political foil. In a lengthy Truth Social post Sunday, the president called D.C. Council member Janeese Lewis George a “communist” and vowed to block policies he claimed would undermine public safety in the capital. Lewis George, a self-described Democratic socialist, won the Democratic mayoral primary, putting her on track to succeed Mayor Muriel Bowser in a city where Democrats dominate general elections. Trump’s post previewed a likely confrontation over policing, immigration enforcement and D.C. home rule.

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Donald Trump Locks on to a New Target

Source: MEGA Donald Trump vowed to oppose Janeese Lewis George’s policy agenda.

"Janeese Lewis George, the Communist who is almost certainly going to be elected Mayor of Washington, D.C., has stated that she wants to empty the prisons, make D.C. a Sanctuary City, oppose ICE, welcome Criminal Illegal Aliens back into our beloved Capital, resist Anti-Crime Crackdowns, Defund the Police, continue and expand Cashless Bail, and so many other Capital destroying ‘things,’" Trump wrote. He said he would meet with Lewis George, but warned that he would not allow Washington to be “destroyed,” adding that he had worked to make the city “the Envy of the World.”

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Source: @cmlewisgeorgew4/INSTAGRAM Janeese Lewis George criticized the president and accused him of weaponizing the Home Rule Act.

Lewis George has criticized Trump’s use of the National Guard and expanded federal law enforcement presence in D.C., previously calling the deployment “a direct attack” on residents and accusing him of weaponizing the Home Rule Act. Trump has previously suggested he could place Washington under greater federal control if Lewis George becomes mayor.

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A Capital City Clash

Source: MEGA Experts suggested Donald Trump is diverting attention from the administration's current controversies.

“The deflection is obvious. He has used the same playbook his entire public life — when the facts get ugly, change the subject,” said Christopher Lee, founder of Foresight Strategies. “Now he is trying to divert attention from a weak political standing, release of the unredacted Epstein Files, an economy voters still do not believe is working for them, and a self-inflicted Iran crisis that most Americans do not think was worth the cost,” Lee added. “Adding insult to injury, recent polling has put his approval below 30%,” he noted, calling it “a sign that the GOP is heading for a political disaster in November.”

The Enemy-of-the-Day Playbook

Source: MEGA The mayoral race intensified ahead of the general election.