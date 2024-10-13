'There's That Stable Genius Again': Donald Trump Trolled for Making Up the Word 'Defleet' During Rally Speech — Watch
Donald Trump continues to bumble his way through his 2024 campaign.
The right-wing candidate, 78, was roasted online after making up a word during his messy speech at a recent rally in Coachella, Calif.
"I will very quickly defleet," Trump bizarrely said to the crowd. "We are going to take inflation. And we are going to deflate it. We are going to deflate inflation. We are going to defeat inflation."
"There’s that stable genius again," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user penned below the odd clip.
"He is the best deflator. My hopes and dreams have been totally deflated at the mere thought of him being president again," a second added.
"Deflation? We are doomed if Trump returns to the White House," a third person chimed in.
The Republican candidate continued to sound out of sorts as he continued his speech. "But they have no water artificially. They reroute it because they want to save— There's a fish— Delta smelt. By the way, the Delta smelt is doing extremely badly.. they think they have a fish and their way of saving the fish is not to give it water," he ranted.
"Wtf is delta smelt and how is this related to anything?" one online user questioned about Trump's remarks.
- Donald Trump Roasted for 'Stumbling' and 'Glitching' During Rally Speech: 'Fumbles Over Words and Pretends He Sticks the Landing'
- 'Outrageous Lie': Donald Trump Stops Rally After Sign Falls on His Teleprompter After Claiming He Doesn't Need One
- 'Nonsensical and Ridiculous': Donald Trump Mocked After Bizarrely Reminding His Supporters That 'Spirit Is a Word'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"Delta smelt is nothing, but Trump supporters now care about it more than anything," another pointed out.
As if Trump's nonsensical rants weren't bad enough, he recently outlined the policies he wants to put in place if he wins back the White House. "We are now known, all throughout the world, as OCCUPIED AMERICA...But to everyone here in Colorado and all across our nation, I make you this vow: November 5th, 2024 will be LIBERATION DAY in America. I will rescue Aurora and every town that has been invaded and conquered—and we will put these vicious and bloodthirsty criminals in jail or kick them the h--- OUT OF OUR COUNTRY," he wrote in a recent Truth Social update.
"No person who has inflicted the violence and terror that Kamala Harris has inflicted on this community can EVER be allowed to become POTUS!" the New York native added. Trump also said that he wanted to make it an "automatic ten years in jail with no possibility of parole" if they came back to the U.S., and proposed the death penalty for "any migrant that kills an American citizen or a law enforcement officer."
"We will close the border. We will stop the invasion of illegals into our Country. We will defend our territory. We will not be conquered," he noted. "We will reclaim our sovereignty—and Colorado will vote for Trump as a protest and signal to the world that we are not going to take it anymore. I will liberate Colorado. I will give you back your freedom and your life!"