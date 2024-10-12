or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Roasted for 'Stumbling' and 'Glitching' During Rally Speech: 'Fumbles Over Words and Pretends He Sticks the Landing'

Photo of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump seemed to stumble through his recent rally speech.

By:

Oct. 12 2024, Published 6:29 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Donald Trump seemed a bit out of sorts during a recent rally speech.

Social media users slammed the right-wing politician, 78, after he appeared to stumble over his words while addressing the large crowd at the Nevada political event.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @atrupar/X

"The respect they so dearly," Trump began before skipping like a record and repeating, "They dearly...look you know that."

'He had some trouble with that one," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote about the slip up.

"Fumbles over words and pretends he sticks the landing. The babbling joker does it EVERY time," a second added.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump roasted stumbling glitching during rally speech
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was slammed online for his messy rally speech.

Article continues below advertisement

"Stumbling old man," a third noted about Trump.

"When he glitches like that he tries to recover with ‘you know that. I’ve noticed this a few times now," a fourth added.

"#DementiaDon sputters on his words then uses a random interjection to try and cover it up," an additional social media user noted.

The Republican recently raised concerns after he dubbed Election Day on November 5 will be "Liberation Day" for the United States and that he would hunt down" and deport undocumented immigrants if he wins the 2024 election.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump roasted stumbling glitching during rally speech
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump stumbled over his words during the address.

Article continues below advertisement

"We are now known, all throughout the world, as OCCUPIED AMERICA...But to everyone here in Colorado and all across our nation, I make you this vow: November 5th, 2024 will be LIBERATION DAY in America," he wrote. "I will rescue Aurora and every town that has been invaded and conquered—and we will put these vicious and bloodthirsty criminals in jail or kick them the h--- OUT OF OUR COUNTRY," he penned in a lengthy Truth Social update on Friday, October 11.

"No person who has inflicted the violence and terror that Kamala Harris has inflicted on this community can EVER be allowed to become POTUS!" Trump continued. The businessman also vowed that he would make it an "automatic ten years in jail with no possibility of parole" if they came back to the U.S., and proposed the death penalty for "any migrant that kills an American citizen or a law enforcement officer."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump roasted stumbling glitching during rally speech
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump recently said he would "invoke the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to target and dismantle every migrant criminal network operating on American Soil" if elected.

"We will close the border. We will stop the invasion of illegals into our Country. We will defend our territory. We will not be conquered," he noted. "We will reclaim our sovereignty—and Colorado will vote for Trump as a protest and signal to the world that we are not going to take it anymore. I will liberate Colorado. I will give you back your freedom and your life!"

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.