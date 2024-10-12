Donald Trump Roasted for 'Stumbling' and 'Glitching' During Rally Speech: 'Fumbles Over Words and Pretends He Sticks the Landing'
Donald Trump seemed a bit out of sorts during a recent rally speech.
Social media users slammed the right-wing politician, 78, after he appeared to stumble over his words while addressing the large crowd at the Nevada political event.
"The respect they so dearly," Trump began before skipping like a record and repeating, "They dearly...look you know that."
'He had some trouble with that one," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote about the slip up.
"Fumbles over words and pretends he sticks the landing. The babbling joker does it EVERY time," a second added.
"Stumbling old man," a third noted about Trump.
"When he glitches like that he tries to recover with ‘you know that. I’ve noticed this a few times now," a fourth added.
"#DementiaDon sputters on his words then uses a random interjection to try and cover it up," an additional social media user noted.
The Republican recently raised concerns after he dubbed Election Day on November 5 will be "Liberation Day" for the United States and that he would hunt down" and deport undocumented immigrants if he wins the 2024 election.
"We are now known, all throughout the world, as OCCUPIED AMERICA...But to everyone here in Colorado and all across our nation, I make you this vow: November 5th, 2024 will be LIBERATION DAY in America," he wrote. "I will rescue Aurora and every town that has been invaded and conquered—and we will put these vicious and bloodthirsty criminals in jail or kick them the h--- OUT OF OUR COUNTRY," he penned in a lengthy Truth Social update on Friday, October 11.
"No person who has inflicted the violence and terror that Kamala Harris has inflicted on this community can EVER be allowed to become POTUS!" Trump continued. The businessman also vowed that he would make it an "automatic ten years in jail with no possibility of parole" if they came back to the U.S., and proposed the death penalty for "any migrant that kills an American citizen or a law enforcement officer."
"We will close the border. We will stop the invasion of illegals into our Country. We will defend our territory. We will not be conquered," he noted. "We will reclaim our sovereignty—and Colorado will vote for Trump as a protest and signal to the world that we are not going to take it anymore. I will liberate Colorado. I will give you back your freedom and your life!"