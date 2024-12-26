'Go to H---!': Donald Trump Unleashes Against People Who Had Their Death Sentences Commuted by President Joe Biden in Bizarre Rant
President-elect Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Christmas Day to unleash a series of scathing remarks toward various political figures, foreign leaders and people who had their death sentences commuted by President Joe Biden.
“Merry Christmas to all, including to the wonderful soldiers of China, who are lovingly, but illegally, operating the Panama Canal (where we lost 38,000 people in its building 110 years ago), always making certain that the United States puts in Billions of Dollars in ‘repair’ money, but will have absolutely nothing to say about ‘anything,'” Trump wrote to his 8.4 million followers on Truth Social.
The President-elect also mocked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau by referring to him as “governor” and reiterated his goal to purchase Greenland from Denmark “for national security purposes.”
He added, “Also, to Governor Justin Trudeau of Canada, whose Citizens’ Taxes are far too high, but if Canada was to become our 51st State, their Taxes would be cut by more than 60%, their businesses would immediately double in size, and they would be militarily protected like no other Country anywhere in the World. Likewise, to the people of Greenland, which is needed by the United States for National Security purposes and, who want the U.S. to be there, and we will!”
Trump further expressed his dissatisfaction with President Biden's pardons, stating, "Also, to the 37 most violent criminals, who killed, raped, and plundered like virtually no one before them, but were just given, incredibly, a pardon by Sleepy Joe Biden. I refuse to wish a Merry Christmas to those lucky 'souls' but, instead, will say, GO TO H---!"
He concluded, "We had the Greatest Election in the History of our Country, a bright light is now shining over the U.S.A. and, in 26 days, we will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. MERRY CHRISTMAS!"
The public's reaction to Trump's Christmas messages was mixed, with some supporting his bizarre statements and others condemning his rhetoric.
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared Trump's posts and pointed out: "We have plenty of territories that should be states before we start ranting about playing conquistador in Canada."
Another X user commented: "America is heading toward a world without allies. There is no way America can try and impose the Trump will on the world without the end result being mutually assured destruction."
A third person wrote: "Nothing says peace on Earth, and goodwill, like threats, insults, and a side of imperial ambitions. From annexing Greenland to turning Canada into a 51st state and lashing out at political rivals, this Christmas message feels more like a wish list for chaos."