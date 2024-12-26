'Go to H---!': Donald Trump Unleashes Against People Who Had Their Death Sentences Commuted by President Joe Biden in Bizarre Rant

The President-elect also mocked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau by referring to him as “governor” and reiterated his goal to purchase Greenland from Denmark “for national security purposes.”

He added, “Also, to Governor Justin Trudeau of Canada, whose Citizens’ Taxes are far too high, but if Canada was to become our 51st State, their Taxes would be cut by more than 60%, their businesses would immediately double in size, and they would be militarily protected like no other Country anywhere in the World. Likewise, to the people of Greenland, which is needed by the United States for National Security purposes and, who want the U.S. to be there, and we will!”