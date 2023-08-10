Donald Trump's Former Attorney Michael Cohen Photographed Tom D'Agostino Cheating on Ex-Wife Luann De Lesseps, Carole Radziwill Claims
Carole Radziwill just dropped a major bombshell about one of the biggest scandals in RHONY history.
While appearing on the Thursday, August 10, episode of Heather McDonald's "Juicy Scoop" podcast, the journalist alleged it was Donald Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen who photographed Tom D'Agostino kissing another woman at the Regency bar while he was engaged to Luann De Lesseps.
Cohen had sent the snap to Bethenny Frankel, who ended up showing the picture to the cabaret singer during filming.
"We were all suspicious. … At the time, I was like, 'There's just no way Bethenny happened to have a friend — she doesn't have a lot of friends — and one just happened to be at The Regency, like, on a random Tuesday night and Tom would walk in with an ex-girlfriend and kiss at the bar,'" the former Bravo star explained of the huge shocker that occurred during Season 8 of The Real Housewives of New York City. "It just seems so implausible and unbelievable. But it's, like, a story line. And there's a photo."
"A friend of hers knew the girl and was told that they still kind of see each other and hook up and on and on and on," Radziwill said of the businessman and the woman he dated before De Lesseps. "So she said, 'Next time that, you know, that it's gonna happen, let me know.' So she was told that Tom was going to be there on that Tuesday night at 10 o'clock with the ex-girlfriend and they were going to [do] whatever. … I could never figure out the piece of, like, who took the photo."
The What Remains author explained that recently she was having dinner with a pal in the film industry — who invited Cohen to join them, and he decided to drop a ton of information on her former cast members and the infidelity scandal.
"He's like, 'I know you.' and I'm like, 'You don't know me.' He goes, 'I know you. I met you 10 years ago with Aviva Drescher. … I know all those effing Housewives.'… He gets Harry Dubin on the phone," she continued. "We started talking and he talked about Bethenny, Luann, Sonja [Morgan]. He knew all of them — Dorinda [Medley]."
"Then we started talking about Tom or the wedding," she said of what the disgraced lawyer told her. "And he's like, 'Oh, please. … Of course I know Tom, who do you think took the picture?' And I was like, 'Wait, what do you say?' And he goes, 'Who do you think took the picture [at] The Regency?' Michael Cohen!"
"He said, 'I took the picture.'… [He said] Tom eventually knew that Michael Cohen had taken the photo that ended up being forwarded to Bethenny and ended up being on the show," Radziwill added of how D'Agostino's marriage to the "Money Can't Buy You Class" singer went south.
"This is what he was telling me. … I thought production had set something up, but in a million years, I would not have thought that Michael Cohen was going to sit down at dinner and tell this whole story about how he took the picture," she noted.