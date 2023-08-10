Donald Trump's Former Attorney Michael Cohen Photographed Tom D'Agostino Cheating on Ex-Wife Luann De Lesseps, Carole Radziwill Claims

"We were all suspicious. … At the time, I was like, 'There's just no way Bethenny happened to have a friend — she doesn't have a lot of friends — and one just happened to be at The Regency, like, on a random Tuesday night and Tom would walk in with an ex-girlfriend and kiss at the bar,'" the former Bravo star explained of the huge shocker that occurred during Season 8 of The Real Housewives of New York City. "It just seems so implausible and unbelievable. But it's, like, a story line. And there's a photo."

"A friend of hers knew the girl and was told that they still kind of see each other and hook up and on and on and on," Radziwill said of the businessman and the woman he dated before De Lesseps. "So she said, 'Next time that, you know, that it's gonna happen, let me know.' So she was told that Tom was going to be there on that Tuesday night at 10 o'clock with the ex-girlfriend and they were going to [do] whatever. … I could never figure out the piece of, like, who took the photo."