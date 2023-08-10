'Mental Catastrophe': Donald Trump Declares President Joe Biden Is a 'Stark Raving Lunatic' and a Threat to the Country

Trump's regular rantings about the Biden administration's alleged corruption and weaponization of the government saw a sharp increase after the 77-year-old became the first former POTUS to be criminally charged.

A grand jury voted to indict Trump on 34 counts of falsifying business documents in late March. A few months later, he was slammed with 37 additional counts for allegedly mishandling classified documents discovered at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

In early August, Trump was arraigned on four counts related to the January 6th Capitol riots and his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

