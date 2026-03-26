'Broken' Donald Trump Goes Viral for Looking Like a 'Corpse' During Meeting: Watch

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Donald Trump sparked fresh health concerns after he was spotted looking like a “corpse” during new DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin’s swearing-in ceremony. On Tuesday, March 24, Mullin delivered remarks at the White House after stepping into the role following Kristi Noem's recent firing. But while the spotlight was on the new secretary, viewers couldn’t help but focus on Trump.

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Source: @KremlinTrolls/X Donald Trump sparked concern during a public appearance.

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As Mullin stood at the podium, Trump appeared noticeably off, with some observers pointing out that one side of his body looked weak and his skin appeared pale. “This is what a broken Trump looks like. His Iran war has turned to s---, despite claiming to have won the war 14 times, and he looks like a living corpse. drooping his face, and swaying nervously,” one X user wrote while sharing the clip.

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This is what a broken Trump looks like.



His Iran war has turned to shit, despite claiming to have won the war 14 times, and he looks like a living corpse.. drooping his face, and swaying nervously. pic.twitter.com/rnwWYJkISb — KT "Special MI6 Operation" (@KremlinTrolls) March 25, 2026 Source: @KremlinTrolls/X

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At one point, Trump even closed his eyes, appearing to struggle to stay alert. Meanwhile, Mullin continued his speech, taking a moment to praise the president during the leadership transition. “Having the President of the United States speak highly of me, and then recognize my family and know my family by name. It's humbling. I will never take it for granted,” Mullin said.

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He went on to outline his plans, calling the moment “surreal.” “I don't care what color your state is. I don't care if you're red or you're blue. At the end of the day, my job is to be the secretary of Homeland and to protect everybody the same, and we will do that. I'll fight every single day today. I got the privilege of meeting so many,” he added.

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Source: MEGA The president appeared pale and unsteady at the event.

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Still, the internet remained fixated on Trump. As OK! previously reported, viewers also noticed what appeared to be layers of foundation or makeup on his right hand during the ceremony. Photos and videos showed a visible “glimmering sheen,” with some outlets pointing to a patch of foundation covering the area. “His non-dominant left hand — his 'good hand' — sometimes appears discolored as well,” one report noted.

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Source: MEGA Social media users quickly reacted to the video.

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The makeup was reportedly used to conceal deep purple bruising. Similar marks were seen earlier this year during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where the 79-year-old also revealed swollen ankles, often referred to as cankles. Trump has since shared that he takes a daily 325mg dose of aspirin — significantly higher than the typical 81mg recommended for heart health — explaining that he is “superstitious” and prefers “thin blood.”

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Source: MEGA The politician's doctor said he is in good health.

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That higher dosage can increase the likelihood of bruising. Addressing the earlier incident, Trump said he “clipped it on the table” during a signing ceremony for the Board of Peace.