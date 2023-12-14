Mary Trump Raises 'Red Flags' as to How Uncle Donald Trump Is Spending Money on His Legal Defense

The Patriot Legal Defense Fund (PLDF) was created by Donald's campaign officials in July to raise money for his defense.

The fund's first financial report, submitted to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), has raised concerns due to the meager amount of money spent.

According to the report, the PLDF spent only $28,578 over the last six months. This includes a payment of $18,136 to the ex-prez's Mar-a-Lago club for "banquet hall" fees in late November, as well as a consultancy payment of $2,500 to Trump political adviser Michael Glassner, who runs the fund.

The consultancy payment was made through Glassner's public affairs firm, C&M Transcontinental.