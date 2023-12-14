Mary Trump Raises 'Red Flags' as to How Uncle Donald Trump Is Spending Money on His Legal Defense
Former President Donald Trump's legal defense fund has raised eyebrows amid reports it spent only a small fraction of the money it accumulated to fight his legal battles.
Mary Trump, the former president's estranged niece and frequent critic, expressed her concerns in a post on her Substack blog.
Mary responded to a recent report revealing that the fund spent less than $30,000 of the $1.6 million it raised in the last six months without any of the funds going toward legal cases.
Upon reading the news, Donald's niece shared the story with attorney Joe Gallina, who immediately noticed "red flags." The discrepancy between the amount raised and what was spent by the legal defense fund raised questions about its purpose and how the money is being used.
The Patriot Legal Defense Fund (PLDF) was created by Donald's campaign officials in July to raise money for his defense.
The fund's first financial report, submitted to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), has raised concerns due to the meager amount of money spent.
According to the report, the PLDF spent only $28,578 over the last six months. This includes a payment of $18,136 to the ex-prez's Mar-a-Lago club for "banquet hall" fees in late November, as well as a consultancy payment of $2,500 to Trump political adviser Michael Glassner, who runs the fund.
The consultancy payment was made through Glassner's public affairs firm, C&M Transcontinental.
The former president currently faces four criminal indictments and a total of 91 felony charges.
These cases include allegations of attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election, mishandling classified documents retained after leaving the White House and making hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
The ex-prez, who is currently the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, has vehemently denied any wrongdoing in all of these cases.
As OK! previously reported, the ex-president recently launched another money-making scheme: selling physical and digital trading cards with pieces of the suit he wore in his infamous mugshot.
The cards are listed on the campaign's website for $99. To purchase every card in the set and earn a piece of fabric off of Trump's back, someone would have to pay $4,653 plus tax.