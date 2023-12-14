Donald Trump's Bid to Overturn Gag Order in Civil Fraud Trial Denied by New York Appeals Court

"Here, the gravity of potential harm is small, given that the Gag Order is narrow, limited to prohibiting solely statements regarding the court's staff," the order read.

A judge initially paused the gag order on November 16 when Trump appealed, but a panel of judges reinstated it two weeks later.

The ex-prez has now requested permission from the Appellate Division to appeal the order's reinstatement to the Court of Appeals, New York's highest court.

Trump's lawyers did not provide an immediate response to the court's decision.