'Joe Biden Couldn't Do That': Former President Donald Trump's Usual Entourage Mocked for Stroking His Ego on the Golf Course
A viral clip of former President Donald Trump and his entourage has made the rounds on social media, leading to several of the GOP nominee's biggest critics to mock the group for just being around to pay lip service to the New York billionaire's golf game.
Ron Filipkowski of the Meidas Touch shared a clip of Trump taking a swing at an undisclosed golf club on X, formerly known as Twitter. After he smacked the ball, he turned to the group of golfers with him and put his hands out for the small crowd to clap for him.
One person in the video could be heard saying, "Joe Biden couldn't do that." The ex-prez joked, "You know where Joe Biden would hit it? ... right there," pointing right in front of the tee.
The post was shared over 2,000 times, and the comments were flooded with people mocking the former president and his group of buddies, calling them "cringe" and "paid actors."
One social media user posted the clip and said, "It is so pathetic. Stop it! You're making me feel sorry for the convicted felon for having such a fragile f------ ego."
Another person uploaded a clip from Disney's animated classic Alice in Wonderland, in which the Queen of Hearts demanded praise for her crochet swing. The post read, "He's literally every literature stereotype of an evil leader. How are none of his supporters seeing this?"
A third user joked, "I have golfed for over thirty years and never, ever seen a swing up like that since Caddyshack. This is so comical. He's even got the minions going, 'You go boss.'"
The clip comes nearly two months after Trump bragged about winning a golf tournament that took place at one of his properties back in March.
"It is my great honor to be at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach tonight, AWARDS NIGHT, to receive THE CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP TROPHY & THE SENIOR CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP TROPHY. I WON BOTH!" he penned on Truth Social at the time.
Trump claimed he scored a 67 on the last day of the championship. While this score is not necessarily uncommon for professionals, it would be considered a very good score for an amateur like the businessman.
As OK! previously reported, Trump was recently accused of lying about his golf skills.
"Trump came in 62nd place out of 80 golfers at the celebrity golf tournament where he met Stormy [Daniels], and claims he just shot a 67 on the final day to win his Club Championship," a source told outlets in May. "He did so poorly because it's impossible to cheat in that tournament. Stories about him cheating are hilarious, and an entire book was written about them... the book is called, 'Commander-in-Cheat.'"