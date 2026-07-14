Donald Trump's Niece Says President Is 'Becoming Increasingly Erratic' as She Sounds Alarm on His 'Unhinged' Decline
July 14 2026, Published 2:33 p.m. ET
Mary Trump has once again sounded the alarm over her uncle Donald Trump’s mental and physical condition, describing his current state as a "perfect storm" of worsening, untreated psychiatric issues.
Speaking with former CNN White House correspondent Jessica Yellin on the pro-democracy platform Big Tent USA, Mary, a clinical psychologist, stated the president's decades-long mental health struggles are actively deteriorating because they have been left untreated. She noted these unaddressed illnesses tend to become more pronounced as he ages.
“He’s somebody who has lived for decades with longstanding, undiagnosed, and untreated psychiatric disorders. As with many illnesses, including psychiatric illnesses, when they’re left untreated, they worsen over time,” the 61-year-old daughter of Donald’s late brother Fred Jr. said.
Her core argument is that his escalating, unhinged behavior and rage at criticism are not signs of strength, but rather elaborate defense mechanisms. She asserted that he is, and always has been, a "terrified little boy" desperate to hide his weaknesses.
Mary Trump Exposes Their Family Issues
“As an adult, the thing he fears most is being exposed as a loser, being seen for who he truly believes himself to be,” she said. “In my family, being considered a loser, according to my grandfather’s definition, was essentially a death sentence, literally or metaphorically.”
“So Donald spends every waking moment trying to avoid being exposed as the failure he believes himself to be,” she said, adding that her uncle lives in a “black hole of need.”
“The tragedy for him, and for the rest of us, is that the thing he has always wanted most is to be loved. Because of the way he was raised by a sociopathic father and a deeply dysfunctional family, he became incapable of accepting genuine love,” she said. “That leaves him endlessly trying to fill the void with more money, more power, more praise, more threats, and more violence. None of it is ever enough."
“He simply cannot stay awake during the day unless people are talking about him. That appears to be the only thing capable of keeping him alert,” she quipped.
“There is so much happening simultaneously that it shouldn’t surprise us he’s becoming increasingly erratic, belligerent, and violent,” she said. "Just listen to his rhetoric about Iran. It’s completely unhinged."
Yellin agreed, telling Mary, “There’s a bloodlust to it that’s deeply unnerving.”
- Donald Trump's Niece Sounds the Alarm on His Mental and Physical Decline: 'Impossible to Hide'
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- Donald Trump Gravitates Toward Dictators Because of His 'Sociopath' Father, Claims Niece: 'He Grew Up in an Authoritarian Household'
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Donald Trump Is Becoming More 'Violent'
Upon learning of an assassination attempt against him by Iran, Trump unleashed on Truth Social with a taunt of his own.
“1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands of more to follow immediately, should the Iranian Government act on its threat, pronounced in many corners of the Globe, to assassinate, or attempt to assassinate, the sitting President of the United States of America, in this case, ME!” he wrote on Truth Social on Friday. “Orders have already been given, and the U.S. Military is ready, willing, and able, for one year, subject to extension, to completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran - PRAISE BE TO ALLAH!”
The POTUS Is 'Rapidly Getting Worse'
In January, Mary told CNN that her uncle’s condition seems to be “getting rapidly worse.”
“Given his advancing age, clearly there seems to be some indications that he has some cognitive issues, hence all of the cognitive tests he’s taking and the MRIs we’ve heard about but have no specific information about, and just his behavior, the way he speaks, his inability to rein himself in, his inability to stay on topic,” she shared. “Oftentimes, it seems that he’s not exactly aware of where he is or the audience he’s speaking to.”
White House Communications Director Steven Cheung blasted Mary in the past, saying, “Her entire worth as a human being is predicated on spewing lies about President Trump in a sad attempt to stay relevant.”