Donald Trump's Niece Says President Is 'Becoming Increasingly Erratic' as She Sounds Alarm on His 'Unhinged' Decline

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Mary Trump has once again sounded the alarm over her uncle Donald Trump’s mental and physical condition, describing his current state as a "perfect storm" of worsening, untreated psychiatric issues. Speaking with former CNN White House correspondent Jessica Yellin on the pro-democracy platform Big Tent USA, Mary, a clinical psychologist, stated the president's decades-long mental health struggles are actively deteriorating because they have been left untreated. She noted these unaddressed illnesses tend to become more pronounced as he ages. “He’s somebody who has lived for decades with longstanding, undiagnosed, and untreated psychiatric disorders. As with many illnesses, including psychiatric illnesses, when they’re left untreated, they worsen over time,” the 61-year-old daughter of Donald’s late brother Fred Jr. said. Her core argument is that his escalating, unhinged behavior and rage at criticism are not signs of strength, but rather elaborate defense mechanisms. She asserted that he is, and always has been, a "terrified little boy" desperate to hide his weaknesses.

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Mary Trump Exposes Their Family Issues

Source: @marytrumpmedia/youtube;MEGA Mary Trump believes the president has undiagnosed mental health conditions.

“As an adult, the thing he fears most is being exposed as a loser, being seen for who he truly believes himself to be,” she said. “In my family, being considered a loser, according to my grandfather’s definition, was essentially a death sentence, literally or metaphorically.” “So Donald spends every waking moment trying to avoid being exposed as the failure he believes himself to be,” she said, adding that her uncle lives in a “black hole of need.” “The tragedy for him, and for the rest of us, is that the thing he has always wanted most is to be loved. Because of the way he was raised by a sociopathic father and a deeply dysfunctional family, he became incapable of accepting genuine love,” she said. “That leaves him endlessly trying to fill the void with more money, more power, more praise, more threats, and more violence. None of it is ever enough."

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Source: MEGA Mary Trump believes Donald Trump is terrified of people thinking he's 'a loser.'

“He simply cannot stay awake during the day unless people are talking about him. That appears to be the only thing capable of keeping him alert,” she quipped. “There is so much happening simultaneously that it shouldn’t surprise us he’s becoming increasingly erratic, belligerent, and violent,” she said. "Just listen to his rhetoric about Iran. It’s completely unhinged." Yellin agreed, telling Mary, “There’s a bloodlust to it that’s deeply unnerving.”

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Donald Trump Is Becoming More 'Violent'

Source: @marytrump/x Mary Trump feels the POTUS is 'becoming increasingly erratic, belligerent and violent.'

Upon learning of an assassination attempt against him by Iran, Trump unleashed on Truth Social with a taunt of his own. “1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands of more to follow immediately, should the Iranian Government act on its threat, pronounced in many corners of the Globe, to assassinate, or attempt to assassinate, the sitting President of the United States of America, in this case, ME!” he wrote on Truth Social on Friday. “Orders have already been given, and the U.S. Military is ready, willing, and able, for one year, subject to extension, to completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran - PRAISE BE TO ALLAH!”

The POTUS Is 'Rapidly Getting Worse'

Source: MEGA Mary Trump said Donald Trump was raised in a 'deeply dysfunctional family.'