Kyle Richards 'Surprised' by Dorit Kemsley Revealing Their Private Text Messages and Calling Her 'Manipulative'
Kyle Richards is not happy with Dorit Kemsley.
After the fashion designer, 47, revealed a private text message the Halloween actress, 55, sent to her during the first part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 reunion, Richards revealed how she now feels about her estranged best friend.
"I did not know at that time that she read my text message, and that was private, and I was really shocked by that," the Bravo star explained during a Thursday, February 29, Amazon Live.
"She’s someone who I care about and her family. It’s going to take me a minute [to forgive her]," Richards said of Kemsley. "Honestly, I was really surprised by that."
"In all the years of doing this show — fourteen years there now — I’ve never, ever shared anything that’s been said to me off camera or a text that’s off camera, private," she continued. "I’m not someone who likes to hold onto any anger or negativity but I do need a minute."
"She is my friend, and I care about her and her family a lot, but you don’t do that to your close friend. You just don’t," the former child star noted before clarifying the two are "not good" at the moment.
"She hurt me, a number of things I didn’t get to say at the reunion," Richards explained.
During part one of the three-part special, the mother-of-two revealed the lengthy message to Erika Jayne that the OG sent her before they arrived to film the reunion.
"She sends me a text yesterday basically trying to silence me,” Kemsley claimed. “It was so manipulative. It was so calculated.”
In said message, Richards said she wanted to keep any information about her separation from Mauricio Umansky private. "I heard some of the things you said about me off camera that hurt me deeply and I wasn’t even able to say what I heard or who from," she wrote.
"I don’t want to lose someone else in my life over a TV show," she continued. "Relationships and YOU are more important to me than RHOBH and I don’t feel like ‘bringing it’ for the [sic] at our expense. Especially when we have enough battles to handle as it is."
Richards' close pal and former costar Teddi Mellencamp weighed in on the situation, claiming, "I think that was Dorit’s final Hail Mary of like, ‘You guys have to keep me on the show because here I am spilling something that you never should have spilled.'"
"This is saying, 'Listen, we have a lot of other s--- to talk about. Why do you need to drag our friendship through the mud right now?'" the accountability coach claimed of Richards' intentions with the text.