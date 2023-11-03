Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards Have Been Leaning on Each Other Amid Their 'Bizarre' Marital Woes
Soul sisters?
Dorit Kemsley revealed details of her bond with fellow The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards after both women recently admitted to experiencing relationship problems.
“As far as Kyle and I going through issues in our marriage at the same time, which is rather bizarre, we have been very supportive to one another,” she shared during an interview, published on Thursday, November 2.
Kemsley acknowledged that neither her nor Richards’ situations are “nice,” however, she said it has been “really nice” to have a “friend that can understand and that you can lean on and talk to” during this rough patch.
“She’s a very supportive friend, and I’m a very supportive friend. She lives close to me, so it’s been nice to have her,” Kemsley explained.
As OK! previously reported, the reality TV personality’s comments came after admitting she and husband Paul “PK” Kemsley have had a “challenging” year.
“The last couple of years, post-home invasion, have been very difficult for me,” she told a news outlet, referring to the 2021 robbery.
“There’s no area of your life that it doesn’t touch. And my husband, who travels for work and he was traveling the most that year … [it] was the year that I needed him the most,” Dorit spilled.
She confessed that her and PK, 56, were “disconnected,” however, they were not “heading to divorce court.”
“We really are very co-dependent and connected. So it’s the first time in the 13 years we’ve been together that we felt this disconnect,” the 47-year-old shared.
Just last week, Dorit and PK publicly defended their relationship after reports claimed they were living separately.
“We remain committed to working through these issues as a united couple for our family,” they said on October 25. “Rather, we are focused on healing, making changes and doing the things that many couples have to do at some point in their marriage.”
As for Kyle and her husband Mauricio Umansky, the duo has seemingly moved on after their separation in July.
In September, Kyle was spotted cozying up to country singer Morgan Wade while in Paris together. Eyewitness Chelsea Gérard spotted the couple as they sat together at a "low-key" café in Paris' Saint-Germain-des-Prés.
Gérard claimed they "walked up alone" before ordering their coffees and "sat at a proper table inside, close together." They apparently were "constantly leaning in toward one another, even when not speaking."
There was a "je ne sais quoi [elusive quality] to their comfortable intimacy," the eyewitness alleged, adding that the pair’s "body language" seemed as though they were "not just two friends."
Meanwhile, on October 22, Mauricio was spotted holding hands and kissing his Dancing With the Stars partner, Emma Slater, after a dinner date at Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills, Calif.
An eyewitness claimed they were sharing a smooch while they enjoyed their meal.
People reported on Dorit's comments.