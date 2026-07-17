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Dr. Drew Pinsky Doesn't Believe Mitch McConnell's Claim He's on the Mend: 'He's a Very, Very Sick Man' 

Composite photo of Dr. Drew Pinsky and Mitch McConnell.
Source: MEGA

Dr. Drew Pinsky weighed in on Mitch McConnell's health scandal.

July 17 2026, Published 12:23 p.m. ET

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Dr. Drew Pinsky has publicly criticized the transparency surrounding Sen. Mitch McConnell’s recovery, stating that the Kentucky senator has "not been forthcoming" about his actual medical status.

McConnell was found unconscious at his home and hospitalized on June 14. His public relations team remained highly tight-lipped for weeks following the incident.

To curb growing internet rumors, McConnell's team released a hospital bed photograph as a "proof-of-life" update that sparked a flurry of frenzied conspiracy theories claiming the photo was AI-generated.

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Image of Dr. Drew Pinsky questioned claims that Mitch McConnell is doing well.
Source: MEGA

Dr. Drew Pinsky questioned claims that Mitch McConnell is doing well.

Pinsky immediately challenged the narrative that the senator is smoothly on the mend, questioning claims that he’s doing well.

Pinsky accused the senator's team of hiding the true nature of his condition, criticizing them for being overly tight-lipped, which he argued created an information vacuum that allowed public speculation and theories to intensify.

While McConnell’s statement said he didn’t suffer cardiac arrest but rather a fall that left him briefly unconscious followed by a bout of pneumonia, this latest health battle follows past public incidents where McConnell froze during press conferences and suffered workspace falls.

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'He's a Very, Very Sick Man'

Image of Dr. Drew Pinsky called Mitch McConnell a 'very, very sick man.'
Source: MEGA

Dr. Drew Pinsky called Mitch McConnell a 'very, very sick man.'

The doctor remains dubious, telling Newsmax on Thursday, July 16, "He's a very, very sick man. If it were just simple syncope, he might have been sent home afterward. But he's still in the hospital."

"The pneumonia itself with sepsis could have caused this, but we've seen him have these episodes where he either falls or he's frozen," Pinsky added.

Pinsky, an addiction medicine specialist, suggested that McConnell’s situation is much graver than they are admitting.

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'Lies and Distortion'

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Image of Dr. Drew Pinsky speculated about Mitch McConnell's health.
Source: MEGA

Dr. Drew Pinsky speculated about Mitch McConnell's health.

"This could be cardiac arrhythmias. This could be blood pressure changes. This could be stroke, seizure, a million different things," he said.

"And he has not been forthcoming about what's going on with him," Pinsky continued. "Aren't you tired of the sort of the lies and distortions that we get? That's where fake news comes from."

The once popular television doctor appears to have some credibility issues of his own.

Elaine Chao; Dr. Drew Pinsky
Source: MEGA

Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao was spotted leaving a rehab center in a trench coat during a heat wave.

“Pinsky's reputation as a trusted TV doctor was badly damaged after he repeatedly downplayed COVID-19 in the early weeks of the pandemic, even though he later apologized and admitted he was wrong,” wrote The Daily Beast. “Between February and mid-March 2020, he repeatedly compared it to the flu, called it a 'press-induced panic,' said influenza was ‘vastly more consequential,’ and even likened the odds of dying from COVID-19 to being 'hit by an asteroid."

McConnell, who was visited by his wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, cloaked in a trench coat under a mask and sunglasses, meanwhile, continues to keep a low-profile.

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