Dr. Phil McGraw Grills Donald Trump on Whether Democrats Offered Him Money to Drop Out of 2024 Election
Dr. Phil McGraw didn't pull any punches in a recent sit-down with Donald Trump.
The TV therapist and the controversial politician spoke in depth about Trump's ongoing legal woes before Dr. Phil asked him if Democrats had ever offered him cash to drop out of the 2024 presidential election.
"Did anyone ever approach you and try to get you to make a deal? Drop out of the race, make a deal here. We’ll leave you alone," the television personality prompted.
The 77-year-old gave a stumbling reply and quickly brought it back around to the many cases against him.
"No, they didn’t. But I believe they would if they— if...if I would have offered that up ...If I didn’t run — as an example, I would have never had any of these lawsuits," he claimed.
Speaking about the E. Jean Carroll defamation and sexual abuse lawsuit, Trump insisted he had "no idea" who the writer was and lamented that he now owes her $91 million.
"And that judge was just as bad, just as corrupt, a corrupt judge," he ranted. "I have to pay 91 million to a woman. I have no idea who she is. She wrote a book and she made a statement in the book."
Trump also alleged that the prosecution for his criminal cases have "threatened" witnesses and others who worked with him.
"The taking of a gentleman who’s been with me for years and telling me he’s going to jail for 15 years, unless they say— and he went back to jail a second time," he continued. "I guess they didn’t want him to testify. I don’t know what happened exactly, but the threats that they made to this man, they’ve destroyed his life."
"These are fascists. You know, these are really bad people, Phil," he claimed. "But who’s going to do it? You’re going to jail for 15 years, or you’re going to go for 30 days or 40 days, or you’re going to go for no time. But you have to say bad things about Trump."
Dr. Phil cut in, "Yeah, and that's intimidation ... some of these people, you look at their age, you look at their health. And for some of it could be a death sentence. And so they make a deal and and that’s what I talk about. That’s what I mean when I say prosecutorial abuse."
As OK! previously reported, Trump is the first U.S. president to be convicted of a crime.
On Thursday, May 30, a jury ruled that the ex-prez was found guilty on 34 felony counts of falsifying business documents connected to a hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 election.
He's since vowed to appeal the decision.