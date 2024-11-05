Dr. Phil McGraw Claims He Spoke at Donald Trump Rally as 'Act of Rebellion' After Kamala Harris Campaign Ignored His Interview Requests
Dr. Phil McGraw is setting the record straight on why he made the choice to speak at a Donald Trump rally last month.
While many saw his appearance at Madison Square Garden as a public endorsement of the controversial politician, the television personality claimed he did it as an "act of rebellion" after repeatedly failing to secure an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris.
"I requested 25-plus times to speak to Kamala Harris and never got so much as a yes, no, maybe," he said during a sit-down with Piers Morgan.
McGraw said he finally got a response after his appearance at Trump's rally, to which he replied, "Absolutely, tell me when and where to be, and I will bring a transcript of the speech and give it at a Harris rally."
However, he said he "never heard another word once they found out I was serious" about giving the exact same speech.
"I don’t back off of what I said [at Trump’s rally] one iota, not one word," he continued. "I would still go to a Harris rally and say exactly the same thing."
As for who he personally voted for in the 2024 presidential election, McGraw said he'd "never tell."
"Whoever it is, we’re all Americans, and once that process runs its course and America picks a president … We have to get behind that person and support them," he added. "You have to respect the office of the president."
- 'Racist Loser' Dr. Phil McGraw Slammed for Endorsing Donald Trump and Saying He's Not a Bully at NYC Rally: Watch
- Bill Maher Goes Head-to-Head With Dr. Phil After He Refuses to Agree Donald Trump Is 'Worse Than' Joe Biden: They're 'Very Different People'
- Megyn Kelly Criticizes Donald Trump for 'Alienating' Women Voters With 'Bro-Tastic' NYC Rally
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! previously reported, McGraw called Trump "tough as an old army boot" and declared the former president didn't need him to stand up for him at the NYC campaign event.
"I can be honest and say I don’t like or agree with everything that Donald J. Trump does or says. No human is perfect. We don’t strive for perfection. We strive for excellence," he continued. "But you don’t have to love everything about someone in order to love them, and the last thing he needs is some celebrity endorsement."
This comes months after McGraw faced backlash for supposedly "fawning" over the ex-prez during an interview that aired earlier this year. The sit-down was also accused of being full of "bizarre" edits meant to hide any rambling or incoherent answers.
"In Trump’s new interview with Dr. Phil, there are many weird cuts and jumps, likely to remove his frequent gaffes," a social media account associated with President Joe Biden's former campaign stated at the time. "It’s happening in every interview Trump does now. Seems like his team knows he’s unwell."