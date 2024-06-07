'Bizarre': 'Fawning' Dr. Phil McGraw's Interview With Former President Donald Trump Ridiculed for Noticeable Edits and Cuts
Dr. Phil McGraw faced backlash over abrupt and noticeable cuts and other edits throughout a recent interview with former President Donald Trump.
The sit-down, which took place at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida and was shared on Thursday, June 6, initially sparked controversy due to how Dr. Phil praised the former president.
Critics pointed out that certain parts of the interview seem to have been manipulated to hide what is being referred to as the former president's "gaffes and confusion."
A social media account associated with Joe Biden's presidential campaign raised concerns about the edits, implying that they were done purposely to mask the former president's shortcomings.
"In Trump’s new interview with Dr. Phil, there are many weird cuts and jumps, likely to remove his frequent gaffes," the post read. "It’s happening in every interview Trump does now. Seems like his team knows he’s unwell."
The Biden-Harris HQ's video on X, previously Twitter, showcased alleged edits that occurred when Trump was questioned about Chinese investments near U.S. military facilities.
“This keeps happening with every Trump propaganda interview,” MeidasTouch wrote, sharing the Biden-Harris HQ post. “These edits are bizarre.”
- Dr. Phil McGraw Receives Backlash for Defending Donald Trump as He Suggests Accomplices Shouldn't Be Allowed to Testify in Court
- Dr. Phil McGraw Claims People Shouldn't Be 'Criticized' for Using Ozempic to Lose Weight: 'More Power to Them'
- 10 of the Most Controversial 'Dr. Phil' Moments Before Ending Its 21-Season Run
The controversy surrounding Trump's interviews is not an isolated incident. Recent media reports suggest a pattern of edited interactions involving the former president.
Highlighting similar manipulations in a Fox News interview last Sunday, journalist Aaron Rupar expressed doubts about the authenticity of the content presented to the audience.
Social media users joined the conversation, expressing disappointment in Dr. Phil's approach during the interview. Accusations of the TV therapist "fawning" over Mr. Trump and lacking journalistic integrity were prevalent in the online discussions.
His comments suggesting Trump had been "muzzled" in his recent legal proceedings also received heavy criticism for their perceived bias.
Dr. Phil said he hoped that Biden would step in and put an end to the legal cases against the former president. However, two of the indictments against Trump are state cases and are not within federal jurisdiction.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Additionally, Dr. Phil's claims about the border situation — that officials informed him about the entry of 13 million migrants into the U.S. without evidence — added to the skepticism surrounding the interview's credibility.
The Independent provided quotes and sources used in this article.