'Bizarre': 'Fawning' Dr. Phil McGraw's Interview With Former President Donald Trump Ridiculed for Noticeable Edits and Cuts

The sit-down, which took place at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida and was shared on Thursday, June 6, initially sparked controversy due to how Dr. Phil praised the former president.

Critics pointed out that certain parts of the interview seem to have been manipulated to hide what is being referred to as the former president's "gaffes and confusion."

A social media account associated with Joe Biden's presidential campaign raised concerns about the edits, implying that they were done purposely to mask the former president's shortcomings.

"In Trump’s new interview with Dr. Phil, there are many weird cuts and jumps, likely to remove his frequent gaffes," the post read. "It’s happening in every interview Trump does now. Seems like his team knows he’s unwell."