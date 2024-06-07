Dr. Phil McGraw Receives Backlash for Defending Donald Trump as He Suggests Accomplices Shouldn't Be Allowed to Testify in Court

Phillip wasted no time questioning Dr. Phil's assertions, prompting him to explain his views on what he perceives to be a lack of due process in Trump's case.

Dr. Phil argued that the jury had been exposed to "prejudicial information" that went against basic legal principles. However, Phillip was quick to counter his arguments with examples from legal practices.

"Would you mind telling us — I mean, tell us why you think he didn’t get due process. I mean, the proceedings, we had reporters in there. I was there for a lot of it. There was a judge and he adjudicated a lot of these questions. Why do you think he wasn’t given a fair process?" Phillip asked.

Dr. Phil responded, "I think there are some things that are considered black letter law or hornbook law, that’s just really not something that is controversial at all that was violated."