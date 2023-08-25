Drew Barrymore Stalker Nightmare: Man Arrested After Hunting for Star’s Long Island Home
Drew Barrymore's stalker was arrested after attempting to hunt down the actress' home.
The same man who stormed the stage at the talk show star's New York City panel event on Monday, August 21, was taken into police custody on Thursday, August 24, after he was detained near Barrymore's home in Southampton, Long Island.
The identity of the arrested individual was revealed to be Chad Busto, Southampton Chief of Police James Kiernan confirmed to a news publication, noting he would be taken to Southampton Town Police Headquarters for arrest processing later that day.
Busto was reportedly going door to door near Barrymore's property asking for directions to the Charlie's Angels star's home.
Further investigation after Monday's incident allowed law enforcement to arrest the man on Thursday, Kiernan explained.
The arrest came as a relief after Busto rushed toward the stage at the 92nd Street Y venue in Manhattan on Monday night while Barrymore was being interviewed by Renée Rapp.
The suspect screamed: "Drew Barrymore! I’m Chad Michael Busto. You know who I am. I need to see you at some point while you’re in New York…" before security intervened and escorted him away from the two celebs.
As security removed Busto, Rapp acted on instinct and rose from her chair to guide Barrymore off of the stage.

After the incident was taken care of and the ladies were informed it was safe to return to the stage, Barrymore and the "Talk Too Much" singer picked up where they left off while briefly acknowledging the frightening situation.
The 50 First Dates actress leaned in and hugged Rapp while expressing with a laugh, "I have a new definition of your sexiness. It’s that level of protectiveness. That went full bodyguard…You are my Kevin Costner!"— a reference to the award-winning actor's starring role in the 1992 film The Bodyguard.
Busto's previous criminal history quickly resurfaced after announcing his full identity on Monday evening. The man was arrested in California, Georgia and Texas prior to the Long Island ordeal, and he's even been accused of stalking Amber Heard in the past.
Aside from her comments to Rapp after the stage-storming encounter, Barrymore has yet to comment publicly about Busto or his arrest.
Deadline spoke to Southampton's chief of police about Busto's arrest.