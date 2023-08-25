OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Drew Barrymore
OK LogoNEWS

Drew Barrymore Stalker Nightmare: Man Arrested After Hunting for Star’s Long Island Home

drew barrymore stalker arrested long island home
Source: MEGA
By:

Aug. 25 2023, Published 10:31 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Drew Barrymore's stalker was arrested after attempting to hunt down the actress' home.

The same man who stormed the stage at the talk show star's New York City panel event on Monday, August 21, was taken into police custody on Thursday, August 24, after he was detained near Barrymore's home in Southampton, Long Island.

Article continues below advertisement
drew barrymore stalker arrested long island home
Source: MEGA

Drew Barrymore's stalker was arrested after attempting to hunt down the actress' Long Island home.

The identity of the arrested individual was revealed to be Chad Busto, Southampton Chief of Police James Kiernan confirmed to a news publication, noting he would be taken to Southampton Town Police Headquarters for arrest processing later that day.

Busto was reportedly going door to door near Barrymore's property asking for directions to the Charlie's Angels star's home.

Article continues below advertisement

Further investigation after Monday's incident allowed law enforcement to arrest the man on Thursday, Kiernan explained.

The arrest came as a relief after Busto rushed toward the stage at the 92nd Street Y venue in Manhattan on Monday night while Barrymore was being interviewed by Renée Rapp.

drew barrymore stalker arrested long island home
Source: MEGA

The same man stormed the stage at a panel event Drew Barrymore was speaking at in New York City.

Article continues below advertisement

The suspect screamed: "Drew Barrymore! I’m Chad Michael Busto. You know who I am. I need to see you at some point while you’re in New York…" before security intervened and escorted him away from the two celebs.

As security removed Busto, Rapp acted on instinct and rose from her chair to guide Barrymore off of the stage.

MORE ON:
Drew Barrymore

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

After the incident was taken care of and the ladies were informed it was safe to return to the stage, Barrymore and the "Talk Too Much" singer picked up where they left off while briefly acknowledging the frightening situation.

The 50 First Dates actress leaned in and hugged Rapp while expressing with a laugh, "I have a new definition of your sexiness. It’s that level of protectiveness. That went full bodyguard…You are my Kevin Costner!"— a reference to the award-winning actor's starring role in the 1992 film The Bodyguard.

drew barrymore stalker arrested long island home
Source: MEGA

The man was identified as Chad Busto and allegedly stalked Amber Heard prior to Barrymore.

Article continues below advertisement

Busto's previous criminal history quickly resurfaced after announcing his full identity on Monday evening. The man was arrested in California, Georgia and Texas prior to the Long Island ordeal, and he's even been accused of stalking Amber Heard in the past.

Aside from her comments to Rapp after the stage-storming encounter, Barrymore has yet to comment publicly about Busto or his arrest.

Source: OK!

Deadline spoke to Southampton's chief of police about Busto's arrest.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.