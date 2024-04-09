Driver Who Killed Nicki Minaj's Allegedly Abusive Father Demands Artist Be Questioned in $150 Million Lawsuit
The man who killed Nicki Minaj's father in a hit-and-run accident in February 2021 is requesting the "Starships" singer be deposed in an ongoing $150 million lawsuit.
Charles Polevich, 70, was sentenced to serve one year behind bars after he was found guilty of striking 64-year-old Robert Maraj with his car, briefly stopping and then speeding away. Although Robert was eventually taken to a hospital, he died several hours after the accident.
The man insisted he was "heartsick since realizing the extent of the tragedy" and said there was "no excuse" for his behavior.
Prior to his sentencing hearing, the rapper's mother, Carol, sued the elderly man for $150 million. She claimed he'd left her husband "like a dog on the street" and caused her to lose "services, society, comfort, companionship and consortium."
Charles is fighting against the pricey lawsuit by alleging Robert had been "reckless, careless and negligent in crossing the street."
"My client empathizes with the family," his attorney said at the time. "The question of whether there was negligence and degrees of negligence will be determined by the court. The $150 million amount seems to be over the top."
He is now petitioning for Nicki to sit for deposition on the grounds that she referred to her father's allegedly abusive tendencies in a song.
Per court documents obtained per RadarOnline.com, the proposed deposition "involves questions wherein the issue of domestic abuse is discussed."
"[Carol] acknowledges that statements related to the topic of domestic abuse were made by" Nicki, the legal filing continued, "but [Carol] does not offer meaningful responses regarding the veracity of the statements made" by her daughter.
The 70-year-old's legal team suggested Nicki has "knowledge and information that is material and necessary to the defense of the claims set forth in this action."
However, Carol's attorneys argued that the "Anaconda" rapper was not a part of the lawsuit and "to have her testify as to musical lyrics, which could be completely made up, false, and taken out of context, was a waste of time and borderline harassment for the family."
"As this Court and Defendant will surely agree, a majority of, if not all of the lyrics contained in the millions of songs produced yearly are made up, false, fabricated and do not actually contain true facts," the statement added.