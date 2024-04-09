OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Nicki Minaj
OK LogoNEWS

Driver Who Killed Nicki Minaj's Allegedly Abusive Father Demands Artist Be Questioned in $150 Million Lawsuit

nikki minaj ok pp
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 9 2024, Published 2:35 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

The man who killed Nicki Minaj's father in a hit-and-run accident in February 2021 is requesting the "Starships" singer be deposed in an ongoing $150 million lawsuit.

Charles Polevich, 70, was sentenced to serve one year behind bars after he was found guilty of striking 64-year-old Robert Maraj with his car, briefly stopping and then speeding away. Although Robert was eventually taken to a hospital, he died several hours after the accident.

Article continues below advertisement
nicki
Source: mega

Nicki Minaj's father was killed in a hit-and-run accident in 2021.

The man insisted he was "heartsick since realizing the extent of the tragedy" and said there was "no excuse" for his behavior.

Prior to his sentencing hearing, the rapper's mother, Carol, sued the elderly man for $150 million. She claimed he'd left her husband "like a dog on the street" and caused her to lose "services, society, comfort, companionship and consortium."

Article continues below advertisement
charles perloch nicki minaj dragged into hit and run driver million lawsuit killed father robert mom carol
Source: mega

The 70-year-old allegedly briefly stopped and then sped away after hitting Robert Maraj.

Article continues below advertisement

Charles is fighting against the pricey lawsuit by alleging Robert had been "reckless, careless and negligent in crossing the street."

"My client empathizes with the family," his attorney said at the time. "The question of whether there was negligence and degrees of negligence will be determined by the court. The $150 million amount seems to be over the top."

He is now petitioning for Nicki to sit for deposition on the grounds that she referred to her father's allegedly abusive tendencies in a song.

Article continues below advertisement
nicki mimaj mtv vmas
Source: mega

Nicki spoke about her father's allegedly abusive tendencies in her music.

MORE ON:
Nicki Minaj
Article continues below advertisement

Per court documents obtained per RadarOnline.com, the proposed deposition "involves questions wherein the issue of domestic abuse is discussed."

"[Carol] acknowledges that statements related to the topic of domestic abuse were made by" Nicki, the legal filing continued, "but [Carol] does not offer meaningful responses regarding the veracity of the statements made" by her daughter.

Article continues below advertisement
nicki minaj mtv awards
Source: mega

Nicki's mother's legal team argued the rapper is not part of the lawsuit.

Article continues below advertisement

The 70-year-old's legal team suggested Nicki has "knowledge and information that is material and necessary to the defense of the claims set forth in this action."

However, Carol's attorneys argued that the "Anaconda" rapper was not a part of the lawsuit and "to have her testify as to musical lyrics, which could be completely made up, false, and taken out of context, was a waste of time and borderline harassment for the family."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"As this Court and Defendant will surely agree, a majority of, if not all of the lyrics contained in the millions of songs produced yearly are made up, false, fabricated and do not actually contain true facts," the statement added.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.