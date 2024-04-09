Driver Who Killed Nicki Minaj's Allegedly Abusive Father Demands Artist Be Questioned in $150 Million Lawsuit

The man who killed Nicki Minaj's father in a hit-and-run accident in February 2021 is requesting the "Starships" singer be deposed in an ongoing $150 million lawsuit.

Charles Polevich, 70, was sentenced to serve one year behind bars after he was found guilty of striking 64-year-old Robert Maraj with his car, briefly stopping and then speeding away. Although Robert was eventually taken to a hospital, he died several hours after the accident.