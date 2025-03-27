Dua Lipa Nearly Spills Out of Her Tiny Bikini During Australia Getaway: Hot Photos
Dua Lipa is turning up the heat Down Under!
The “Dance The Night” singer took to Instagram to share a sizzling glimpse of her Australian getaway after wrapping up her Radical Optimism concert in Melbourne on March 22.
In one snap, she stunned in a red and turquoise bikini, blowing a kiss to the camera while rocking sleek cat-eye sunglasses. Draping a matching striped towel over her shoulder, she looked effortlessly cool, with a lush outdoor backdrop reflected in the window pane.
Keeping the vibe steamy, she snapped a mirror selfie in the same bikini, flaunting her toned physique. Holding up the matching towel, the “Levitating” hitmaker opened her mouth and struck a playful pose in what looked like a luxe bathroom.
“☆Kisses from Sydney ☆in my fave Radical Optimism bikini ☆,” she captioned the post.
Fans flooded the comments section with reactions.
“Dua, chill, im at work,” one follower wrote, while another chimed in, “You are LOVELY 😍.”
“Why would I go to therapy when this is free,” a third suggested.
“I want that towel!!!” a fourth pleaded.
“C'mon, Dua, it’s already hot in here don’t make it any hotter,” a fifth reminded the star.
Lipa’s Sydney escape comes after she gave fans a peek at her intense tour prep.
In one video, she rocked a navy blue sports bra and matching leggings, showing off her abs while tackling flexibility and bodyweight exercises. Another snap featured the “Houdini” singer stretching against a wall in a white workout set, flaunting her sculpted frame.
“Show prep 🤍🧘🏻♀️,” she captioned the post.
Lipa is set to take over Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena from March 26 to March 29, and she’s promising fans an unforgettable experience.
“I love the building of the show and how it evolves and the kind of story that we want to tell. For me, it's just how much fun can we have in two hours, you know?” she told Paper Magazine in October 2024. “How many things can we fill it up with that just keeps you dancing all the way through? I'm a big high-energy person, and that's how I want everyone to experience the show. I'm ready to go nuts, basically.”
She also warned her audience to brace themselves for the intensity of her upcoming performances.
“What we give, we also get back, and then that hypes us up even more and amps us to high levels of energy. By the end of it, we all look like drowned rats. That's when you know you've had a really good show, when you're just completely drenched,” she shared.
Lipa said her Radical Optimism album has been a game-changer for her.
“I really felt like I knew exactly what I wanted from myself as an artist, and I'm really proud of all the opportunities that I've had with this album and what I've been able to do with it. The opportunity to be able to experiment and explore and try something new has been really special. So I'm excited to give it some new life on the road,” Lipa added.