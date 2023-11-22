Trouble in Dubai: Kanye West's Ex-Trainer Calls Security on Him While Overseas
Trainer Harley Pasternak called security on his former client Kanye West after an awkward encounter at a hotel in Dubai, according to recent reports.
Although it was initially suggested that West believed Pasternak was stalking him, insiders claimed it was actually the fitness trainer who felt threatened.
The incident occurred at Atlantis The Royal Dubai resort on the evening of Monday, November 20, when the two former friends came face-to-face.
Pasternak was at the concierge desk making a dinner reservation when West approached him and attempted to give him a hug. Pasternak refused and asked the hotel worker to call security.
West already left the area by the time backup arrived.
West and Pasternak have a tumultuous history, as in 2016, the trainer called the police and paramedics on West after he allegedly exhibited erratic behavior during a workout. The rapper was later hospitalized for temporary psychosis.
The incident resurfaced in 2022 when West leaked alleged texts from Pasternak that threatened to have him institutionalized again during the rapper's anti-Semitic rants. West shared the texts on Twitter, and while Pasternak originally offered to have a conversation, his tone quickly turned threatening.
The alleged texts from Pasternak read, "First, you and I sit down and have a loving and open conversation, but you don’t use cuss words, and everything that is discussed is based in fact, and not some crazy stuff that dumb friend of yours told you, or you saw in a tweet."
"Second option. I have you institutionalized again where they medicate the c---out of you, and you go back to Zombieland forever," he continued. "Play date with the kids just won’t be the same."
While it is unclear when their relationship soured, West's team claimed it was the rapper who felt uncomfortable around Pasternak. West is currently in Dubai to celebrate Thanksgiving with his children.
According to outlets, West found Pasternak's presence at the same hotel suspicious and was concerned about his motives. However, sources close to Pasternak stated he is in Dubai for business, as he owns several gyms in the Middle East.
In 2017, after West's hospitalization, Pasternak praised the "Heartless" rapper's health and fitness.
"I've been working with Kanye for 13 or 14 years," said Pasternak, who has also trained Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Hudson, Lady Gaga, Megan Fox and Alicia Keys.
"He's really a fit guy ... Kanye's active. He's exercising. He's eating well and he's got a great family," Pasternak added. "But he's really a creative person. We would go on these walks and have great conversations about music and architecture."
