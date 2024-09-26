'DWTS' Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Was 'Taken Aback' by Anna Delvey's Blunt Response After Being Eliminated From the Show: 'That Was Dismissive'

Carrie Ann Inaba, the longtime judge on Dancing With the Stars, didn’t hold back when addressing Anna Delvey’s unanticipated response following her elimination on Tuesday, September 24.

“I was taken aback by her comment when asked what she learned from being on the show,” Inaba, 56, shared.

“That was dismissive not only of the opportunity she was given, of her wonderful and supportive partner Ezra Sosa in his debut season, but also of all of us who work on the show — from the dancers to behind the scenes to the creative team," she added.