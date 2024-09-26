'DWTS' Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Was 'Taken Aback' by Anna Delvey's Blunt Response After Being Eliminated From the Show: 'That Was Dismissive'
Carrie Ann Inaba, the longtime judge on Dancing With the Stars, didn’t hold back when addressing Anna Delvey’s unanticipated response following her elimination on Tuesday, September 24.
“I was taken aback by her comment when asked what she learned from being on the show,” Inaba, 56, shared.
“That was dismissive not only of the opportunity she was given, of her wonderful and supportive partner Ezra Sosa in his debut season, but also of all of us who work on the show — from the dancers to behind the scenes to the creative team," she added.
After Delvey and Sosa have been eliminated from the competition, host Julianne Hough, 36, asked Delvey what she had gained from the experience.
"Nothing,” the "fake heiress" responded, which she then followed by a laugh.
Inaba was less than pleased with Delvey.
“It was a shame,” Inaba told Entertainment Weekly. "We all put in the effort to give her a fair opportunity. But I don’t think she could see that.”
The Showgirls alum suggested that a little “gratitude” could have changed the tone of Delvey’s exit and left a better impression.
Sosa, who made his debut season on DWTS, also shared his thoughts on her striking departure.
“I knew she was going to say something very iconic and something very Anna Delvey with her exit,” Sosa told Extra, reflecting on his partner’s unpredictable nature.
Despite Delvey’s quick exit, Sosa, 23, revealed the con artist was apologetic behind the scenes.
“She kept on saying, ‘I’m sorry, I’m sorry,’ and I was like, ‘Anna, it’s okay, it happens, it’s fine,’” he recalled of their conversation after she was dismissed from the show.
The controversial figure, who was booted during week two of Season 33, stayed true to form when asked by Good Morning America what her favorite part of the show was.
“Being eliminated,” she responded, doubling down on her earlier comment.
The convicted felon’s participation in the show has garnered a lot of backlash since it was announced. The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg expressed her disappointment with the casting choice earlier this month, as OK! previously reported.
"She still owes people money. I don’t understand why she gets to stay!" Goldberg, 68, exclaimed, highlighting the ex-DWTS participant’s past convictions.
Goldberg’s co-host Sunny Hostin, 55, also weighed in, adding, “If you think about it, [Delvey] defrauded so many people and then spent about two years in prison, and then had to spend another 18 months in prison for overstaying … consequence of it? A bejeweled ankle monitor, a federal bejeweled ankle monitor and a spot on a television show.”