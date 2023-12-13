OK Magazine
Ed Sheeran Kisses Wife Cherry Seaborn's Cheek in Sweet Photo After Hinting at Marital Trouble in New Songs

Source: @teddysphotos/instagram
By:

Dec. 13 2023, Published 12:32 p.m. ET

Ed Sheeran assured fans his marriage to Cherry Seaborn is just fine.

In September, the crooner hinted via his new music that the two had some bumps in the road, but these days, things are better than ever.

Source: @teddysphotos/instagram

Ed Sheeran uploaded a new photo of himself and his wife on Instagram.

In the British star's Monday, December 11, photo dump, he shared one mirror selfie in which he planted a kiss on his wife's cheek as she smiled. The pair was celebrating a birthday, with decorations and champagne bottles seen around the space.

A few weeks earlier, the 32-year-old shared another set of pictures on Instagram, with one showing him flipping the bird as he and the mother of his children enjoyed a glass of red wine while out to dinner.

Source: mega

Sheeran married his wife in 2019.

As OK! reported, there were a few lyrics on Sheeran's Autumn Variations albums that seemed to point at trouble in their romance.

"I can’t help it but I love you so. I can’t take this letting go," he sang on one tune. "I still feel like we could work it out or something. All I am is only flesh and bone. Why’s your heart so freezing cold?"

In another track, the Grammy winner penned, "This is not the end of our lives, this is just a bump in the ride. I know that it’ll be alright."

Source: mega

The singer's latest album, 'Autumn Variations,' dropped in September.

Sheeran could have also been referring to the struggles the couple endured as Seaborn battled cancer while pregnant.

"When something really intense happens to him, he writes a song," the mom-of-two, 31, explained in his Disney+ docuseries titled Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All. "For Ed, the whole point is he wants to say to people, 'I'm not just this music machine. I'm not just this robot that tries to get No. 1. I'm a father, I'm a son, I'm a friend.' It wasn't until this year when I was like, 'I might die.'"

The "Shape of You" singer has dealt with depression in the past, but since it was his wife's life on the line, he tried to put aside his own turmoil to focus on Seaborn.

"We've barely had a conversation this year about his mental health. I can see it and it's massive alarm bells to me," she explained. "I'm in a much better place from a processing perspective. I don't think Ed is there yet. There's no way he's had time to sit and process and be at peace with things. He's been too busy. He needs to stop, he needs to process. He hasn't processed at all."

Source: mega

Sheeran and Seaborn share two children.

Fortunately, things are now back on track in all aspects of life for the couple.

