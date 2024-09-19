Elle King Says Dad Rob Schneider Apologizing for His Past Actions Via Tucker Carlson's Show 'Means Nothing'
Elle King insisted she wasn't trying to stir the pot when she recently spilled the tea on her rocky relationship with dad Rob Schneider.
"I never in a million years thought that that was going to go viral," the singer told a news outlet of what she said on Bunnie Xo's "Dumb Blonde" podcast last month.
"I was just speaking about my childhood and about my truth," the mom-of-one, 35, explained of why she publicly shamed her dad's anti-LGBTQ+ stance. "I was not trying to hurt him."
"A lot of people said, 'How could she say that about her family?' and 'Everything needs to be behind closed doors.' No, it doesn't," King claimed. "Sometimes you have to just say things and get them off your chest so that you don't have to carry it for the rest of your life."
"But ultimately, I think an apology on Tucker Carlson is like a double negative, right? Means nothing," said the "Ex's & Oh's" crooner, referring to how Schneider, 60, apologized to her on an episode of the controversial Republican's show.
"What I will say is the best thing that came from that is that my incredible LGBTQ+ community knows that they have an ally in me," she added. "And if that's the biggest thing to come out of that platform, then I would've done it 10 more f------ times because I am an ally, they have one in me, and I'm grateful."
As OK! reported, on the "Dumb Blonde" podcast, King criticized the comedic actor's views, admitting, "I disagree with a lot of the things that he says."
"You’re talking out of your a-- and you’re talking s--- about drag and, you know, anti-gay rights and it’s like get f-----," King explained. "He’s just talking out of his a-- and I want to use this opportunity to say that I disagree. I do not agree with what he says."
The musician also admitted that she didn't want to be known as a nepo baby because "he didn’t have a very good reputation. I don’t want to be associated with him."
"You can want someone to change so much. You can’t control anyone else’s actions, you can’t control people’s feelings," she said of her father. "All you can control is how you react and what you do with your feelings."
Aside from slamming the Big Daddy star's opinions, she disclosed that he wasn't very present for her while growing up and even shamed her by sending King to "fat camp" as a child.
On Carlson's program, the movie star stated, "I just want to tell my daughter: I love you, and I wish I was the father in my 20s that you needed. I clearly wasn’t, and I hope you can forgive me for my shortcomings."
