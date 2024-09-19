Elle King Says Dad Rob Schneider Apologizing for His Past Actions Via Tucker Carlson's Show 'Means Nothing'

"I was just speaking about my childhood and about my truth," the mom-of-one, 35, explained of why she publicly shamed her dad's anti-LGBTQ+ stance. "I was not trying to hurt him."

"A lot of people said, 'How could she say that about her family?' and 'Everything needs to be behind closed doors.' No, it doesn't," King claimed. "Sometimes you have to just say things and get them off your chest so that you don't have to carry it for the rest of your life."