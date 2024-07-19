Ellie Goulding Praised for 'Gorgeous' Shirtless Snaps as She Frolics Though a Field of Flowers: Photos
“Free” as a bird!
On Thursday, July 18, Ellie Goulding shocked followers with a series of steamy shirtless images that pictured her running through a field of flowers.
In the snaps, the mother-of-one, 37, glowed as her blonde locks flowed in the wind. In one photo, the star turned to the camera with a smirk as she covered her chest with her hands.
“Free :) @calvinharris,” she captioned the upload, which promoted the musical duo’s new song.
Fans gushed over the “Lights” singer’s sultry post.
“U look stunning,” one supporter raved, while another added, “This is gorgeous!”
Others shared their excitement for the upcoming single, with one writing, “Can't bloody WAIT!! Another summer bop incoming 😍,” as someone else stated, “I’m so so excited😍😍.”
The flirty upload came after Goulding showed off her assets in a cheeky snapshot at a bachelorette party on June 9.
In the image, the Grammy-nominated artist laid on a towel without a top alongside a pal as they covered their chest with their hands.
Goulding’s uptick in seductive uploads came after she announced her separation from ex Caspar Jopling in February.
“In light of recent stories, I feel I have been left with no choice but to let you all know that Caspar and I privately separated some time ago,” she penned at the time. “We remain the closest of friends and have been successfully co-parenting with our sons' best interests at heart.”
“We are committed to protecting our family privacy and thank people in advance for respecting our wishes – we won’t be commenting further. Thank you,” continued the musician, who shares Arthur, 3, with Jopling.
The 32-year-old art dealer also wrote his own message about their split.
“I feel (sadly) that I need to say something on mine and Ellie’s current relationship, that I hope more than anything will make any final tabloid speculation disappear,” Jopling stated. “Ellie and I made the decision to separate some time ago.”
“Our immediate family and close friends have known for some time – otherwise we chose to do what we could to keep this private,” he admitted.
“Ellie and I remain the closest of friends and, most importantly, ‘co-parents’ to the best kiddo in the world, Arthur. This is the last I want to say on this – and please ask that you respect mine and Ellie’s privacy,” Jopling concluded.
Goulding has since been spotted leaving a pre-Oscars party in the same car as Lenny Kravitz, 59, though the pair has not been seen together since.