Elon Musk's Revenge? Billionaire Accused of Reducing Baby Mama Ashley St. Clair's Child Support Amid Custody Battle

Elon Musk allegedly reduced Ashley St. Clair's child support.

March 21 2025, Published 11:19 a.m. ET

Ashley St. Clair has accused billionaire Elon Musk of retaliating against her and their 6-month-old son after she sued him for sole custody.

The billionaire's baby mama accused the Tesla CEO of "substantially and unilaterally" reducing financial support for their child amid their ongoing legal battle.

Ashley St. Clair revealed she gave birth to Elon Musk's 13th child.

"He did this after Ashley was forced to bring this matter to court when he refused to respond to her many private attempts to resolve this matter without publicity," St. Clair revealed.

This legal feud began in February when St. Clair revealed that she and Musk had a child together.

Musk, in response, filed an emergency gag order to prevent St. Clair from publicly discussing the situation. Despite his efforts, the court declined the urgency of the application.

Ashley St. Clair is seeking sole legal custody of her child with Elon Musk.

"Ashley is vigorously opposing this application in order to preserve her right to speak-out," St. Clair's lawyers told outlets. "All while Mr. Musk fashions himself a First Amendment warrior and freely communicates via his owned social media platform."

"Given that Mr. Musk is dedicated to transparency in government, it would be helpful if he administered his own life by the same principles," they continued.

Ashley St. Clair shared a number of texts between her and Elon Musk.

In the conservative influencer's lawsuit, she claimed that she and the Tesla CEO started dating in May 2023 and conceived their child in January 2024.

She alleged the businessman had been absent from caring for their child, saying, "I feed him, bathe him and ensure that all his physical and emotional needs are met."

"I am the only parent to make decisions for R.S.C. I schedule and take him to all his medical appointments," the mother-of-two added.

Aside from requesting full custody, St. Clair asked for the court to have the Space X boss undergo DNA testing to prove he’s the father.

Musk, who has 13 other kids, has yet to "publicly acknowledge" his relationship as the infant’s father.

Elon Musk has 14 kids with four separate women.

St. Clair has also provided a slew of alleged text message communications with Musk to prove their relationship.

The influencer sent Musk a picture of herself clutching the newborn in the delivery room.

"All well?" Musk replied, to which she responded, "He is perfect."

Musk added: "I look forward to seeing you and him this weekend."

In another text exchange, St. Clair sent him a selfie of her and a friend, to which Musk replied: "Hi cutie."

She then texted him back, saying: "Hi, see u soon."

The SpaceX billionaire followed up with a shocking reply: "I want to knock you up again."

