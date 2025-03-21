Elon Musk's Revenge? Billionaire Accused of Reducing Baby Mama Ashley St. Clair's Child Support Amid Custody Battle

In the conservative influencer's lawsuit, she claimed that she and the Tesla CEO started dating in May 2023 and conceived their child in January 2024.

She alleged the businessman had been absent from caring for their child, saying, "I feed him, bathe him and ensure that all his physical and emotional needs are met."

"I am the only parent to make decisions for R.S.C. I schedule and take him to all his medical appointments," the mother-of-two added.

Aside from requesting full custody, St. Clair asked for the court to have the Space X boss undergo DNA testing to prove he’s the father.

Musk, who has 13 other kids, has yet to "publicly acknowledge" his relationship as the infant’s father.