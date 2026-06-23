NEWS Elon Musk's Baby Mama Claims He Has a Habit of Doing Drugs: 'I Saw Him Take Mushrooms' Source: MEGA; @asc.sys/Instagram Right-wing influencer Ashley St. Clair told Don Lemon that she saw her ex Elon Musk using mushrooms in his alleged drug habit. Lesley Abravanel June 23 2026, Published 5:04 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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In a new interview on the Don Lemon YouTube channel, right-wing influencer Ashley St. Clair dropped several bombshell claims regarding her relationship with Elon Musk, including his alleged use of psychedelic drugs. St. Clair shares a son, Romulus, with Musk, born in September 2024. Both are currently locked in an ongoing legal battle for the child's custody. St. Clair initially filed for sole custody in early 2025, while Musk later sought full custody of the child in January 2026. She alleged that she witnessed the Tesla tech trillionaire using psilocybin mushrooms and expressed concern over his potentially habitual drug use. St. Clair claimed Musk was paranoid about advanced drug testing methods that could detect substances over a longer timeline than traditional tests.

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Ashley St. Clair on Elon Musk: “He was scared they were gonna fingernail drug test him. I saw him take mushrooms and there were other things I was unsure of. I don’t know what was in it. I’m not a prude about seeing people do drugs, but it wasn’t clear to me until later on that… pic.twitter.com/6NaU9V8i9H — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) June 18, 2026 Source: @MarcoFoster_/X Ashley St. Clair shares a son with Elon Musk.

She explicitly stated that she saw him ingest mushrooms alongside other substances she could not identify. While noting she is not a "prude" about recreational drug use, she stated it eventually became clear to her that his behavior might be habitual. “He was scared they were gonna fingernail drug test him. I saw him take mushrooms, and there were other things I was unsure of. I don’t know what was in it. I’m not a prude about seeing people do drugs, but it wasn’t clear to me until later on that maybe this is habitual,” she said. Beyond the drug allegations, St. Clair shared several other details about her private connection to the eccentric South African.

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Source: MEGA; @asc.sys/Instagram Ashley St. Clair claimed she was supposed to keep the child a secret.

St. Clair revealed that she is the mother of the prolific procreator's 13th child, born in 2024, and claimed she was initially instructed to keep the child a secret. Despite Musk's standard practice of using tight legal protections, she alleged she never signed a prenuptial agreement or a non-disclosure agreement. He stated that their romantic relationship began when Musk sent her a direct message on X, which later led to an in-person meeting during an interview for the right-wing website The Babylon Bee. Musk has previously addressed allegations regarding his personal life and separate medical use of prescribed ketamine in a prior March 2024 interview with Lemon, where he denied abusing substances or allowing them to interfere with his extensive work schedule.

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Source: MEGA Elon Musk was seen taking mushrooms, his baby mama claims.

Despite his denials, major investigative outlets detail a history of alleged substance use by Musk, ranging from recreational psychedelics to prescription stimulants and anesthetics. These allegations have frequently drawn scrutiny due to his high-level security clearances, federal defense contracts with SpaceX, and his brief stint advising the government. Investigative deep dives by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times have detailed specific substances allegedly used by Musk at private parties and during his political campaign. While he maintains he has a legal prescription for ketamine, the substance that killed Friends star Matthew Perry, to manage depression, a New York Times exposé alleged that his use escalated to a near-daily frequency during the 2024 campaign trail.

Source: MEGA Musk claimed he doesn't like 'doing illegal drugs.'