Elon Musk Mocks Tucker Carlson's Controversial Interview With Fraudster Claiming He Slept With Barack Obama: 'Not Super Convincing'
Elon Musk isn't sold on con man Larry Sinclair's wild claims that he slept with Barack Obama in the late '90s.
The convicted felon told former Fox News host Tucker Carlson that he'd had two sexual encounters with the politician in an interview that aired on Musk's X platform — formerly known as Twitter — on Wednesday, September 6.
"I had given Barack $250 to pay for coke, I start putting a line on a CD tray to snort, and next thing I know he's got a little pipe and he's smoking," the fraudster said. "So I just started rubbing my hand along his thigh to see where it was going, and it went the direction I had intended it to go."
"My feeling is that Barack Obama is definitely bi," he added. "There is a lot of transactional qualities to him. I think whatever he does is looking for a hook, looking for a benefit."
However, Musk found the con artist's claims to be questionable at best.
"Mr Sinclair is not super convincing. Pics or …" the tech mogul wrote on X, referring to the popular phrase "Pics or it didn't happen." In a separate reply, Musk noted that his story "seems dubious."
"Of course, the probability that his claims are true would have to rest on objective evidence, rather than claims made by someone with a dubious history," he said in a third comment.
Sinclair first made the shocking allegations in 2008, around the time of the presidential election, and the following year, he published a book titled Barack Obama & Larry Sinclair: Cocaine, S--, Lies & Murder? detailing their alleged encounters.
However, Sinclair's motives have been heavily called into question as he has provided no evidence that the alleged affair ever occurred and because he's been convicted of a number of crimes that heavily involve lying, including fraud and forgery.