Elon Musk Mocks Tucker Carlson's Controversial Interview With Fraudster Claiming He Slept With Barack Obama: 'Not Super Convincing'

"I had given Barack $250 to pay for coke, I start putting a line on a CD tray to snort, and next thing I know he's got a little pipe and he's smoking," the fraudster said. "So I just started rubbing my hand along his thigh to see where it was going, and it went the direction I had intended it to go."

"My feeling is that Barack Obama is definitely bi," he added. "There is a lot of transactional qualities to him. I think whatever he does is looking for a hook, looking for a benefit."