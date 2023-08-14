Elon Musk's Dad Drags Tech Mogul for 'Silly' Mark Zuckerberg Fight: 'So High School and Banal'

"It’s to get publicity for X. Elon’s not faking it, just drawing attention to X. A fight would be silly. It’s so high school and banal," he told a news outlet. "Whatever Elon is doing here is far removed from his immediate tasks."

"People probably ask him about this fight thing. What must he say? ‘No?’" he continued. " That would look pretty poor. What can he say? ‘Oh yes, it will be on X!’ That seems like a more likely reply. Get something out of the reporting for X."