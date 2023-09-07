OK Magazine
Barack Obama's Alleged Lover Claims He Was Intimate With the Former President Twice

barrack obama mega pp
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 7 2023, Published 1:36 p.m. ET

The man insisting that he had a sexual relationship with Barack Obama in the late '90s revisited his wild claims during a controversial sit-down with Tucker Carlson.

Larry Sinclair — who has been convicted of a wide array of crimes, including fraud, larceny and forgery — told the fired Fox News host that he had done drugs and been physically intimate with the politician twice — although there is no evidence that this actually happened.

barrackobama
Source: mega

Barack Obama served as a state representative for Illinois between 1997 and 2005.

"My feeling is that Barack Obama is definitely bi," he said in an interview released to X on Wednesday, September 6. "There is a lot of transactional qualities to him. I think whatever he does is looking for a hook, looking for a benefit."

"I had no idea that he was a representative in the Illinois House," Sinclair added. "I just knew that he was supposedly married, and at that time going through some issues in the marriage."

barrack obama mega
Source: mega

Larry Sinclair claimed the alleged encounters occurred in 1999.

The fraudster alleged that their first encounter happened in the back of a limo after he'd given Obama $250 to pay for cocaine.

"And next thing I know he's got a little pipe and he's smoking," he insisted. "So I just started rubbing my hand along his thigh to see where it was going, and it went the direction I had intended it to go."

barrackobama mega
Source: mega

There is no evidence that Barack Obama ever met the convicted felon.

"I've done a lot of crazy things in my lifetime. I'm a pretty good judge of character. I didn't feel like I was going in the wrong direction," he explained of their alleged rendezvous, which many believe to be a lie. "I wasn't sure I could trust the individual. But I was somewhat buzzed, so caution went to the wind."

Sinclair told Carlson that after the sexual act was done, the limo driver dropped him off at his hotel and then left.

"The next day was somewhat interesting because he showed up at my hotel room," the con man continued. "I got no warning — I was in my room, I get a knock on the door, he's standing there with more coke. Exact same program."

Source: OK!

Sinclair further alleged that Obama used his real name throughout their supposed meetings and that he eventually realized who he was when he saw him on television in 2004.

"I hit the floor. I was laughing so hard," he said, before recalling telling his friends, "You're not going to believe this. I blew this guy twice!"

Daily Mail reported the contents of the interview.

