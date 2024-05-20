OK Magazine
'He Is So Lost': President Joe Biden Slammed for Implying He Was Vice President During COVID-19 Pandemic

joe biden jokes heckler could take him shush uppp
Source: mega
By:

May 20 2024, Published 3:49 p.m. ET

President Joe Biden perplexed viewers when he appeared to claim that Barack Obama had been POTUS during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When I was vice president, things were kind of bad during the pandemic," the 81-year-old remarked while speaking at a NAACP campaign event in Michigan on Sunday, May 19. "And, what happened was Barack said to me: 'Go to Detroit — help fix it.'"

joe biden slammed implying vice president covid pandemic
Source: mega

Joe Biden appeared to claim he was VP during the pandemic.

Critics of the Biden administration took to social media to mock the politician for the strange flub.

One user wrote, "This dementia patient has the nuclear codes," and another said, "I cannot believe this is who the democrats have selected to be their primary in the upcoming election."

joe biden slammed implying vice president covid pandemic
Source: mega

Critics of the Biden administration mocked the president's flub on social media.

A third person quipped, "He is so lost. He’s an embarrassment." A fourth social media user agreed, "He does not know what he is saying at any given moment."

Others joked that they couldn't wait for the upcoming presidential debates between Biden and political opponent Donald Trump.

donald trump
Source: mega

Donald Trump called President Biden 'the worst' in U.S. history.

President Biden and Trump are set to meet on stage for their first head-to-head debate for the 2024 election on Thursday, June 27. The second event will be hosted by ABC News and take place on Tuesday, September 10.

Shortly after the dates were confirmed, the 77-year-old claimed Biden was the "worst debater" and the "WORST President in the history of the United States" via Truth Social.

joe biden slammed implying vice president covid pandemic
Source: mega

President Biden frequently faces criticism for embarrassing gaffes at speaking engagements.

"It’s time for a debate so that he can explain to the American People his highly destructive Open Border Policy, new and ridiculous EV Mandates, the allowance of Crushing Inflation, High Taxes, and his really WEAK Foreign Policy, which is allowing the World to 'Catch on Fire,'" he continued.

"I would strongly recommend more than two debates and, for excitement purposes, a very large venue, although Biden is supposedly afraid of crowds — That’s only because he doesn’t get them. Just tell me when, I’ll be there. 'Let’s get ready to Rumble!!!'" Trump concluded.

Source: OK!
As OK! previously reported, Biden has frequently been criticized for his various flubs in the past, from reading the wrong words on the teleprompter to mixing up countries such as China and Canada during speeches at political events.

The 81-year-old also faced backlash after mistakenly mispronouncing Vice President Kamala Harris' first name as "CAM-a-la" rather than "COMMA-la."

The New York Post reported Biden's comments on the pandemic.

