OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
The View
NEWS

The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Claims Elon Musk and Donald Trump Both Have 'Main Character Energy': 'There's Going to Be Friction'

Split photos of Alyssa Farah Griffin, Elon Musk and Donald Trump
Source: ABC; MEGA

Alyssa Farah Griffin had doubts about Donald Trump and Elon Musk getting along long-term.

By:

Dec. 19 2024, Published 8:04 p.m. ET



The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin theorized Donald Trump and new pal Elon Musk will knock heads due to their strong personalities.

On the Thursday, December 19, episode of the talk show, Griffin described both the president-elect and the billionaire Tesla CEO as having "main character energy."

alyssa farah griffin elon musk donald trump main character friction
Source: ABC

Alyssa Farah Griffin formerly served as White House director of strategic communications.

"They both want to be powerful and the people in charge, and I’m not convinced that this alliance is going to be super long lasting," the former White House director of strategic communications said. "There’s going to be friction between Elon and Trump."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Whoopi Goldberg shared her own theory that Musk "believes he's president" now that he's appeared to form a close relationship with the 78-year-old.

elon musk
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk has been spending a lot of time at Mar-a-Lago since the 2024 election.

"It has a lot of folks asking, who is in charge?" she told the panelists.

Joy Behar quipped, "You’ve been calling him vice president."

"I called him vice president, I called him president because I don’t know what J.D. [Vance] Is doing. I hardly ever — I don’t remember the last time we even talked about J.D.," the Sister Act star said. "But it kind of seems like maybe he [Musk] is the president, because he got a promotion of some sort that none of us knew about."

The View
The View

donald trump cant get elon musk out mar a lago doge administrationpp
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk campaigned for Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

As OK! previously reported, Trump asked Musk and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy to co-lead a new entity called the Department of Government Efficiency, also known as DOGE.

"Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures and restructure Federal Agencies," Trump wrote via Truth Social. "We will drive out the massive waste and fraud which exists throughout our annual $6.5 trillion dollars of government spending. They will work together to liberate our economy and make the U.S. government accountable to 'we the people.'"

elon musk
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk will co-lead the Department of Government Efficiency.

However, on Thursday, December 19, Senator Rand Paul sparked mixed responses after he suggested Musk could potentially be nominated as Speaker of the House.

"Nothing would disrupt the swamp more than electing Elon Musk… think about it... nothing’s impossible," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "(Not to mention the joy at seeing the collective establishment, aka ‘uniparty,’ lose their ever-lovin’ minds)."

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also said she's be "open to supporting" him as House Speaker.

"DOGE can only truly be accomplished by reigning in Congress to enact real government efficiency," she penned on X. "The establishment needs to be shattered just like it was yesterday. This could be the way."

