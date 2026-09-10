Elon Musk’s Ex-Wife Justine Says She 'Learned the Term Gaslighting’ During Their Marriage in Explosive New Documentary

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Elon Musk's first ex-wife, Justine Musk, revealed in the explosive new documentary Musk that she "learned the term 'gaslighting'" through their marriage. Directed by Oscar-winner Alex Gibney, the four-hour film premiered at the Venice Film Festival on Tuesday, September 8, and is scheduled for a wide theatrical release on October 16. Justine, 54, who married the 55-year-old billionaire in 2000, divorced him in 2008 and has five surviving children with him, described several troubling dynamics in their relationship.

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Inside the Exes' Marriage

Source: @JUSTINEMUSK / INSTAGRAM,MEGA Justine Musk said ex-husband Elon Musk made her feel 'insignificant.'

Justine recalled that during the first dance at their 2000 wedding, Elon whispered, “I am the alpha in this relationship.” She alleged that he spoke down to her like an employee, made her feel "insignificant" and was constantly criticizing her. "I learned the term 'gaslighting' through my relationship with Elon," Justine said in the documentary. "He was constantly remarking on the ways he found me lacking.”

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Source: @JUSTINEMUSK / INSTAGRAM Justine Musk appeared in the documentary 'Musk,' which debuted at the Venice Film Festival.

Justine disputed a 2022 social media post by Elon in which he claimed he held their firstborn son, Nevada, when the infant died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) at 10 weeks old. Justine stated that she was actually the one holding the baby when he passed away. She addressed Elon's total estrangement from their transgender daughter, Vivian, revealing he cut off Vivian's health insurance after she came out and has "never tried to repair things.” Justine alleged that Elon told her to tell Vivian that "I'll always love her."

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Source: MEGA,@JUSTINEMUSK / INSTAGRAM The exes were married from 2001 to 2008.

Justine currently lives in Los Angeles and works as a contemporary fantasy author, essayist and public speaker. After her highly publicized 2008 divorce from Elon, she chose to build an independent life centered around her literary career and advocacy, separate from her ex-husband's tech empire. The Tesla titan declined to participate in the project and has publicly dismissed the four-hour documentary on social media, calling it a "hit piece."

Elon Musk Denies NDA Claim

Source: MEGA The tech mogul called the documentary a 'hit piece.'