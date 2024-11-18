Elvis Presley's Stepbrother Claims Doctors 'Killed Him' by Overprescribing Medications: 'Who Needs 10,000 Pills?'

"Dr. Nick [George Nichopoulos] gave him over 10,000 pills in the last eight months of his life," Stanley told a news outlet. "Without Dr. Nick, Elvis would have died in 21st Century, Nick would be in prison and would have died in prison."

"The doctors killed him," he added. "Who needs 10,000 pills? Who needs 33 sleeping pills to go to sleep at night? Who needs cocaine and amphetamine to wake up every day? And they say he had health problems…my friend, you take as much dope as that, you’re going to have some health problems."