'Complete Garbage': Elvis Presley's Ex-Fiancée Tears Apart Claims That Singer Died by Suicide
Prime Video's documentary Elvis' Women revealed that one of Elvis Presley's stepbrothers, David Stanley, insisted the "Jailhouse Rock" singer purposely took his own life when he tragically passed away at his Graceland home in 1977.
Now, weeks after the docuseries' release, Presley's former fiancée Ginger Alden has denied there is any truth to the bombshell claims.
"Unfortunately Elvis’ stepbrothers have changed stories and even fabricated some tales I know to be false over the years," Alden spilled to an outlet via email.
"One brother [of the three] later created a complete garbage story about suicide years back," she continued. "It looks like he resurfaced with it again."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, Stanley claimed his stepbrother died by suicide because he "couldn't carry on" with the pressures of his high profile life any longer amid alleged concerns that his attraction to teenage girls around the ages of 15 and 16 years old might come to light in a tell-all book.
"He premeditated taking the medications that killed him," Stanley clarified his opinion in the documentary. "Love, hurt, pain, exposure — he just couldn’t take it anymore."
He further added that Presley's alleged "taste" for much younger girls made him feel "sick," calling it a "miracle" the rocker had never been "busted" for it.
- Elvis Presley's Stepbrother Claims Singer Committed Suicide: 'He Just Couldn't Take it Any More'
- Elvis Presley Estate Officials Blast Sofia Coppola for 'Horrible' Job on 'Priscilla' Biopic: 'It Feels Like a College Movie'
- Truce: Priscilla Presley Shares Photo With Riley Keough After Vicious Fight for Lisa Marie's Trust Was Settled
Despite making the serious allegations, Stanley backtracked earlier this week, when he took to his Instagram on Monday, June 26, to apologize to "all the Elvis Fans" for his "derogatory comments" made on the Prime Video documentary.
"There is no excuse for my comments and I can fully understand why you would be angered," he said at the time.
Noting that he will always "love Elvis and being part of his family," calling Presley "more than worthy of the love" his fans have for him, he added that all he could ask was for his followers to "forgive" him for his "irresponsible actions."
Alden spoke with Page Six regarding the claims Stanley made about Presley's death.