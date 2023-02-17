Emily Ratajkowski Goes Topless To Hint Her 'Situationship' With Eric André Is Already Over
That was quick. Less than a week after Emily Ratajkowski and Eric André shocked Instagram by debuting their relationship with a steamy set of naked snaps, the model appeared to reveal they've already parted ways.
On the morning of Friday, February 17, the mom-of-one uploaded a TikTok that read, "what should you do when a situationship ends? Start another one."
"What's rule number one?" a voice asked in the short video, to which another person responded, "party?"
"No, not party," the original voice said.
In the clip, Ratajkowski, 31, was laying in bed without a shirt on, but she was rocking a full face of glam makeup.
The post shocked fans, as on Tuesday, February 14, the pair took their romance to Instagram for the first time, posting two photos of themselves in the buff. And as OK! reported, they also embarked on an intimate dinner date that night.
The comedian, tk, and the bombshell sparked dating rumors last month, and an onlooker who saw them on their Cayman Islands vacay claimed they were "flirting and kissing" for everyone to see.
However, the My Body author made it clear she wanted to explore every option now that she's a single woman for the first time in years, having filed for divorce from baby daddy Sebastian Bear-McClard last year amid infidelity rumors.
Over the following months, Ratajkowski was spotted locking lips with DJ Orazio Rispo and Pete Davidson, but she spilled on an episode of her podcast that she was also using dating apps to meet new suitors of both sexes.
"I was like, 'f**k it,'" she quipped of why she downloaded the app. "I was feeling defiant because so many people told me not to get it."
At the time, she spilled she had "gotten a few direct requests from women, which is exciting," but overall, she was dissapointed.
"I feel like this app is a little bit white. It’s very white and feels like a very particular man and very particular type of woman," said the star. "so I don’t think I’m gonna meet my lady crush on here."