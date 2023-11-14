Emma Heming 'Struggles With Guilt' as Bruce Willis' Dementia Battle Continues

"I struggle with guilt, knowing that I have resources that others don't," the mother-of-two – who shares daughters Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9, with Bruce, 68 — admitted in the article published on November 11.

"When I'm able to get out for a hike to clear my head, it's not lost on me that not all care partners can do that. When what I share about our family's journey gets press attention, I know that there are many thousands of untold, unheard stories, each of them deserving of compassion and concern," she continued.