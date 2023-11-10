Football Star Emmitt Smith Thinks the NFL 'Cares a Lot More Than Most Folks' About Travis Kelce's Romance With Taylor Swift
Emmitt Smith is here to tell you how football fans really feel.
The retired Hall of Famer shared his hot take on the NFL's coverage of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's budding romance during an exclusive chat with OK!, while promoting his Ready to Rescue campaign with an open and honest conversation about the importance of carrying NARCAN and the ongoing opioid epidemic in the United States.
"You know what I think it is? I think people don't really care," the former running back admits, noting, "I think the league cares a lot more than most folks do. I mean, unless you're a Taylor Swift fan, [then you will] follow what she does regardless [of] what it is. Right?"
"If she goes to the bathroom, you know about it," Smith jokes, adding, "it is one of those kind of things."
Smith continues: "But I think for most people who are fans of who they are, especially the game of football, they can probably care less who Travis Kelce is dating. They can probably care less who Taylor Swift is really dating."
"All most people want to know is, 'When does she come to my town so I can go see her perform?' or 'Is my team gonna win today?'" he explains.
When watching Kansas City Chiefs games, Smith is mostly focused on whether Kelce is "going to score points for me because I have him on my fantasy football league."
"I don't have Swift on my fantasy football league," the former Dallas Cowboys legend quips after loads of NFL fans grew sick of seeing the "Love Story" singer take over the screen when she cheers on her boyfriend during his games.
"I think that's what most people are concerned with. But when it comes down the league and this obsession with marketing and bringing viewership and bringing more females into the mix, this is one way to do it," Smith points out, noting his somewhat of an understanding for why the excessive coverage is happening. "As far as their relationship goes, their relationship should be remain private, but it's not private because of who they are."
Of course, when it comes to football, Smith cares most of all about his precious Dallas Cowboys.
Coming off of a tough loss against the Eagles last weekend, Smith still has high hopes for his talented team.
"We are the Dallas Cowboys and there's a reason why we are called America's team. There's a reason why everybody want to knock us off. It's because they call us America's team and they want to knock us off our throne even though we haven't won a Super Bowl in 20 something years. They still dislike us that much," he candidly confesses.
"There's a lot to be learned in every loss. And the one thing about the Eagles, it's not like they don't have the talent or the leadership or the chemistry on that football team," Smith notes, giving an appreciative nod to his former rival.
But does he think the Cowboys have what it takes to win a championship?
"As far as who's gonna get into Super Bowl, I have no clue. If I did know, I'd go put money on it myself," Smith says with a laugh.
While football is one of the things Smith loves most in life, he is treating this season a bit differently than the rest.
Tying in his favorite sport and a cause he cares about dearly, Smith is spending football season traveling around to different colleges for tailgates, including the University of Southern California and either the University of Miami or other Florida schools, where he will be discussing "the importance of NARCAN — the nasal spray itself — and why you should be having it on you or in your first aid kit."
"With the Ready rescue campaign, we're trying to get people equipped and get them ready just in case they're around someone that may be in pain today but could be leading to opioid overdose in the future. And if that happens, we want you to be equipped just in case you walk into a room and you see someone laying there breathless or weightless, that you have some kind of tools that can help hopefully bring them back," Smith details.
"And right now not having those tools really limits the possibility that we can save a loved one or save a friend or save an innocent person that's out there that we may not even know. From an opioid emergency situation, no one knows when, where or how it might happen. And so just being ready is really what we're all about. So with Emergent and the Ready to Rescue campaign, we're just out here trying to help you," he adds, noting why the opioid crisis hits so close to home.
"As a father, I have five beautiful kids and it would devastate me — and I know that they're not doing drugs — but it would devastate me to know that someone slipped something into their drink that could potentially kill them or they were around something that could potentially kill them," he expresses, "not to mention that I've lost a teammate, I lost a friend, I've had friend that lost kids, etc. And so it's around not only me but it's around every one of us. We may not realize it, may not see it on the surface, but it's there."