Football Star Emmitt Smith Thinks the NFL 'Cares a Lot More Than Most Folks' About Travis Kelce's Romance With Taylor Swift

"And right now not having those tools really limits the possibility that we can save a loved one or save a friend or save an innocent person that's out there that we may not even know. From an opioid emergency situation, no one knows when, where or how it might happen. And so just being ready is really what we're all about. So with Emergent and the Ready to Rescue campaign, we're just out here trying to help you," he adds, noting why the opioid crisis hits so close to home.

"As a father, I have five beautiful kids and it would devastate me — and I know that they're not doing drugs — but it would devastate me to know that someone slipped something into their drink that could potentially kill them or they were around something that could potentially kill them," he expresses, "not to mention that I've lost a teammate, I lost a friend, I've had friend that lost kids, etc. And so it's around not only me but it's around every one of us. We may not realize it, may not see it on the surface, but it's there."