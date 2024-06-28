'Did He Also Part the Red Sea?': Eric Trump Mocked for Claiming His Father 'Had a Certain Glow' During the 2024 Presidential Debate
Former First Son Eric Trump was mocked all over social media for claiming his father, Donald Trump, was "glowing" before CNN's 2024 presidential debate against President Joe Biden.
Eric appeared on Fox News with Jesse Watters just before the live face-off between the two likely presidential candidates.
"He's totally in the mood, he's totally in the zone. He came off that plane looking good. I can tell," he added. "That's a look only maybe a son can truly see."
He ended his continuous praise of his father by telling Watters, "He just had a certain glow."
Clips from the Fox News interview went viral on social media, with several users on X, formerly known as Twitter, mocking the former first son for "embarrassingly sucking up to his father."
One user shared the clip in a post that read, "A certain glow, huh? Did he also happen to part the Red Sea while he was at it?"
Another commented, "I tend to believe the exact opposite of anything that comes out of any of the Trump kid's mouths. So far, this strategy has worked out 100% of the time."
A third user joked, "Glow? Lil bro thinks his dad is Rick f----- Flair."
- Eric Trump Compares His Father's Legal Woes to Racism: 'They're Doing the Same to Donald Trump'
- Donald Trump Jr. Mocks Brother Eric Trump for Wearing White Pants as He Insinuates He Might Be Gay
- Donald Trump's Children Tiffany, Eric and Donald Jr. Finally Support Dad in Court Amid Hush Money Trial Closing Arguments
After the debate, Eric told outlets that he was "incredibly proud" of his dad's performance compared to the 81-year-old commander-in-chief.
“Last night showcased the very reason why the Biden administration has spent the last three years trying to prosecute and indict my father,” Eric clarified.
Flash polls conducted after the debate show most viewers think the former president was the night’s winner.
The YouGov poll of 3,119 adults conducted in the immediate wake of the CNN clash shows a meager 22 percent of respondents saying Biden won, with 43 percent saying the former president carried it, and an additional 35 percent not sure what they thought.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, several Democratic leaders and media pundits admitted that Joe didn't come across well at all during the debate. Several high-profile individuals in the party have even called for the president to drop out of the race so that another candidate can take on Donald in November.
Outlets quoted one party leader declaring, "Biden is toast," while another quoted an adviser of prominent Democratic donors who was even more direct in their assessment of the situation, stating, "Our only hope is that he bows out, we have a brokered convention, or dies. Otherwise, we are in serious trouble."
The New York Post provided quotes and sources used in this article.