'The View' Hosts Split Over President Joe Biden's Debate Performance as Sara Haines Calls for Commander-in-Chief to 'Step Down'

Co-host Sara Haines expressed her discomfort with Biden's performance, stating, "It pains me to say this today, but I think President Biden needs to step down and be replaced." She emphasized the need for a candidate who could effectively challenge Donald Trump in the upcoming election.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former Trump White House official, echoed these sentiments, describing Biden's performance as "stunningly worse than what I expected" and urging him to prioritize the country over his ambition.

Griffin told her co-hosts, “I feel duped! I feel like I’ve been told this guy’s doing gymnastics at night!”