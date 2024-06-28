'The View' Hosts Split Over President Joe Biden's Debate Performance as Sara Haines Calls for Commander-in-Chief to 'Step Down'
The hosts of the popular talk show The View found themselves divided over the implications for the Democratic Party in the aftermath of President Joe Biden's recent debate performance.
Some have called for Biden to step down and make way for a new candidate, while others stated their continued support despite some concerns.
Co-host Sara Haines expressed her discomfort with Biden's performance, stating, "It pains me to say this today, but I think President Biden needs to step down and be replaced." She emphasized the need for a candidate who could effectively challenge Donald Trump in the upcoming election.
Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former Trump White House official, echoed these sentiments, describing Biden's performance as "stunningly worse than what I expected" and urging him to prioritize the country over his ambition.
Griffin told her co-hosts, “I feel duped! I feel like I’ve been told this guy’s doing gymnastics at night!”
Sunny Hostin, another host on the show, took a more measured approach but suggested that Biden should consider stepping down.
“Maybe he needs to go, maybe he needs to be honest with himself and the American people. He can bow out at this time with grace and dignity,” she said.
Ana Navarro, while acknowledging concerns about Biden's performance, remained supportive of the president.
“Until Joe Biden tells me he’s giving up, I’m not giving up on Joe Biden,” she declared. “To me, the binary choice remains the same.”
“[Biden] is a man who speaks with a weak voice, but who tells me the truth in a weak elderly voice,” Navarro explained.
“Joe Biden could not get through that debate and could not convey what either of you just did,” Griffin told her co-host. “I was dying for Biden to do better. He could not articulate a vision, the threat of Trump, get through a policy statement. The stakes are too high in this election. They’re foundationally too high to run this man.”
As OK! previously reported, the Democratic Party is already panicking after Biden's disastrous performance at the CNN debate on Thursday, June 27.
Outlets quoted a party leader declaring, "Biden is toast," while another quoted an adviser of prominent Democratic donors who was even more direct in their assessment of the situation, stating, "Our only hope is that he bows out, we have a brokered convention, or dies. Otherwise, we are in serious trouble."